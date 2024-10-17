Sydney Sweeney looks totally unrecognisable with short, curly, brunette hair

She's a buff and brunette boxing star, it's... Sydney Sweeney? Well, with her recently revealed makeover, you best believe it! Ding ding...

Just short of 24 hours ago, the Euphoria actor shared a two-part carousel post on Instagram to reveal a physical transformation. The new look comes ahead of her role as the legendary boxer, Christy Martin in her upcoming biopic.

"well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film im working on right now. over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :) CHRISTY MARTIN," Sydney wrote to caption the images.

As the star herself shows, Sydney has undergone a dramatic transformation, switching out her trademark long blonde locks for a curly brunette pony, complete with a fringe. Talk about unrecognisable?! And not only that but she has also, clearly, already taken to the ring to train, flashing her muscular bicep. G'won, girl!

We look forward to seeing how the film and Sydney will bring light to such a legendary female athlete.

