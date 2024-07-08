Sydney Sweeney Wearing A Miu Miu Bandana As A Top With A Matching Skirt Is A Summer Staple

Sydney Sweeney proved you don't always have to leave the house to show off your outfit.

On Saturday, the Euphoria actor shared a number of mirror selfies on Instagram . As she cycled through poses—hitting a number of different angles and facial expressions—she flaunted a matching Miu Miu set that exposed her shoulders and midriff. 'i dont do mirror selfies often but when i do they are chaotic,' she captioned the roundup of photos.

Sweeney’s ensemble included a strapless bandeau top and a flouncy mini skirt, both of which featured an olive green, bandana-inspired print. While the barely-there top featured small Miu Miu branding on its left side, the skirt boasted a larger logo on a black elastic waist.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

And to add one more logo to her look, the actor paired the set with a beachy tan shoulder bag from the luxury fashion brand, taking care to show off its Miu Miu branding. She wrapped a matching green bandana, as well as a woven yellow keychain, around the bag’s contrasting dark brown straps.

Instagram @sydneysweeney - Instagram

The montage of mirror photos also made Sweeney’s colorful phone case a part of her outfit. Its rainbow checkered pattern boasted white flowers, while a beaded wrist strap continued the floral theme with light blue flower charms. To contrast her vibrant case, the actor sparingly accessorised. with a gold pendant necklace and gold heart necklace, which delicately stacked on top of each other.

While Sweeney covered her face in most of the snaps, she appeared to match her beachy look with an effortless, natural glam. She tousled her blonde bob to give it extra volume, and finished off her personal photoshoot with a dramatic pose.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like