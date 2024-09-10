Sydney Sweeney's plunge neck jumpsuit is a lesson in 'less is more' chic

Sydney Sweeney receives the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award at The Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb And IMDbPro at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb) (Getty)

Though the fashion set seemingly turned its back on the ‘quiet luxury’ trend for spring/summer 2024, favouring bright patterns and bold hues, the feeling that we’re getting from the A-list outfits right now, is that understated chic is going to be a key player once again during the autumn/winter season.

The latest to prove the power of 'less is more' is Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. The blonde bombshell, who is currently at the Toronto International Film Festival (where her latest film Eden had its premiere), is undeniably one of this year’s sartorial It-girls, up there with the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX.

Her fashion versatility knows no bounds. From sheer dresses and knee-high boots to the ‘no trousers’ trend and iconic graphic jumpers that clap back at her critics - the Miu Miu muse is a force to be reckoned with in the celebrity dressing room.

Sydney Sweeney receives the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award at Toronto International Film Festival wearing Balmain (Getty)

Despite her fearlessness to try any and every dress code, her latest look followed in the footsteps of Selena Gomez and demonstrated exactly how an understated black outfit easily creates an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Sydney stunned in a black Balmain jumpsuit to receive the IMDb "Fan Favorite" STARmeter Award.

“The award recognizes the most popular celebrities on IMDbPro's STARmeter chart, determined by the page views of over 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb. Sweeney's popularity has kept her in the top 10 of the chart for a staggering 20 weeks in 2024,” the website explains.

She posed with her trophy in the ‘Tailored Crepe Jumpsuit’ from the French fashion maison, which featured a daring, plunge sweetheart neckline, padded shoulders (a Balmain signature) and a fitted bodice offset with wide-leg trousers.

She eschewed jewellery from her wrists and neck, only accessorising with minimal silver rings, allowing her jaw-dropping jumpsuit to take the spotlight.

Selena Gomez opted for a ‘same but different’ ensemble on the same day as Sydney. The newly-crowned billionaire stepped on stage along with Zoë Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards ceremony, oozing elegance in a long-sleeved velvet black feather-trimmed long dress by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

Selena wore a velvet feathered midi dress by Saint Laurent at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (Getty)

Her midi dress featured an understated flattering silhouette with black feathers at the cuffs, hem and sleeves adding a touch of drama. Unlike Sydney, Selena opted for dazzling diamond earrings to amp up the glamour of her look.

It's official - understated black outfits are in for AW24.