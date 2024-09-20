Symptoms of the 5 gynaecological cancers women should never ignore

Women are being urged to get potential symptoms of gynaecological cancer checked by a doctor. (Getty Images)

Women could be ignoring some potential key symptoms of gynaecological cancer, due to a lack of awareness about the five different types and what to look out for.

Research has revealed that more than 22,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with gynaecological cancer every year – that's around 60 diagnoses every day and more than 400 women a week.

But despite affecting so many, few women are aware of the five different types of gynaecological cancer – womb, ovarian, cervical, vaginal and vulval – or their potential symptoms.

The Lady Garden Foundation – a national women’s health charity raising awareness and funding for gynaecological health – found that 78% of women in the UK do not know the signs and symptoms of the five gynaecological cancers.

Further research by The Eve Appeal, the UK's leading gynaecological cancer research charity, found that one in three people can’t name a single gynaecological cancer and only 2% can name all five.

But having an awareness about gynaecological cancers and their potential symptoms could mean the difference between an early diagnosis and leaving it too late.

"The more informed women are, the more likely they are to consult a medical professional promptly," experts from the Lady Garden Foundation explain. "Early detection significantly increases the chances of effective treatment and better outcomes. Fundamentally, increased education leads to earlier diagnosis, which can save lives."

With September marking Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month, Yahoo UK spoke to Dr Rosie Godeseth, associate medical director, medical affairs, at Vitality to throw a light on some of the common symptoms of gynae cancer that we should all be looking out for and those we should never ignore.

An urgent or more frequent need to pee could be a potential sign of gynaecological cancer. (Getty Images)

More common symptoms of gynaecological cancers

Many of the gynaecological cancer share symptoms such as abnormal bleeding and pelvic pain, while some, like ovarian cancer, have more distinct (and sometimes subtle) symptoms like bloating and feeling full quickly after eating.

Dr Godseth says the symptoms of gynaecological cancers can often be mistaken for other more common conditions, so it’s important to speak to a doctor if you’re not sure, or if your symptoms persist.

Cervical cancer: The symptoms of cervical cancer, such as abdominal bleeding and pelvic pain, can often be confused with other conditions like pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and endometriosis.

Ovarian cancer: Symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits, common with ovarian cancer can be mistaken for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), urinary tract infections, and gastrointestinal issues.

Uterine cancer: Common symptoms of uterine cancer can be confused with fibroids which are non-cancerous and can cause heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pain similar to uterine cancer, however, fibroids are more common.

Vaginal cancer: People can easily mistake the symptoms of vaginal cancer for a yeast infection as both include white discharge, pain when urinating or having sex, and persistent itching and burning while urinating.

Vulvar cancer: These symptoms can often be confused with several other conditions, including inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, or even a yeast infection due to similarities in symptoms like itching and pain when passing urine.

Signs of gynaecological cancer you shouldn't ignore

Vulvar cancer

Signs of vulvar cancer include persistent itching, pain, and tenderness in the vulva.

"Other symptoms may involve changes in skin colour or texture, as well as the presence of lumps, wart-like growths, or open sores," Dr Godseth explains. "It’s important to understand what’s normal for you and to keep track of any changes and discuss them with your doctor."

Experts are encouraging women not to ignore potential symptoms of gynaecological cancer. (Getty Images)

Cervical cancer

Often early-stage cervical cancer can have no symptoms, which is why it’s important to have regular checks and smear tests to increase earlier diagnosis.

"Unexpected vaginal bleeding is a symptom you may read or have heard can be associated with cervical cancer," Dr Godseth says. "While bleeding can have several causes, if you are experiencing it in-between periods, after you have been through menopause or after sex, you should speak to your doctor to try and understand the root cause."

Some other lesser-known symptoms to be aware of include pain in areas like the lower back or groin, as well as incontinence and sudden weight loss, all of which your doctor would want you to see them for.

Ovarian cancer

Dr Godseth says ovarian cancer is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ as many of the symptoms are often vague and nonspecific including bloating, having a swollen tummy, feeling full when eating, which can easily be misattributed to busy lives and stresses, or be put down to other conditions or medical problems.

Some common signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer can include:

Feeling constantly bloated

Having a swollen tummy

Experiencing discomfort in your tummy or pelvic area

Feeling full quickly when eating or having trouble eating your usual amount

Needing to urinate more often than normal or feeling like you always need to urinate.

"In addition, back pain, pain during sexual intercourse, fatigue, constipation, as well as changes to your menstrual cycle (whether that be irregular bleeding, of bleeding heavier than normal), and unexpected weight loss can also be symptoms to be aware of and should be discussed with your doctor," Dr Godseth adds.

Uterine (womb) cancer

According to the Lady Garden Foundation the most common symptom of womb cancer is abnormal bleeding from the vagina – especially in women who have had their menopause and stopped having periods.

Less common/advanced symptoms can include:

Pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen Pain during sex

Loss of appetite and weight

Tiredness or weakness

Feeling or being sick

Constipation

Feeling breathless

Passing urine more often than usual

Vaginal cancer

It is rare to have symptoms if you have very early stage vaginal cancer or changes in the lining of the vagina called VAIN.

The most common symptoms of vaginal cancer, according to the Lady Garden Foundation, are:

Blood-stained vaginal discharge

Bleeding after sexual intercourse and pain Problems with passing urine (such as blood in the urine, the need to pass urine frequently and the need to pass urine at night)

Pain in the back passage (rectum)

Vaginal itch that won’t go away

Lump or growth in the vagina that you or your doctor can feel

While the signs likely aren't cancer, it is worth getting them checked out by a doctor. (Getty Images)

Risk factors of gynaecological cancer

Dr Godseth says risk factors and causes of gynaecological cancer can vary, with cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers often linked to Human papillomavirus (HPV) infections, whereas ovarian and uterine may be linked to genetic mutations, age, nulliparity (not having giving birth), hormone imbalances (extra oestrogen) and obesity.

These factors may increase the risk, but do not guarantee an individual will develop cancer," she adds.

"Regular screening and early detection and healthy lifestyle choices can help manage risks and improve outcome."

Treatments of gynaecological cancers

The Lady Garden Foundation says treatment options vary significantly for each type of gynaecological cancer as well as the stage of diagnosis.

However, available treatments typically include surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Read more about cancer

Watch: Lorraine: Esther Rantzen speaks about drugs keeping cancer at bay