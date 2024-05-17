Taco Bell brings back beloved Cheesy Chicken Crispanada for limited time

Taco Bell has brought back its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada for $3.49 starting Thursday, May 16, 2024.

People could not get enough of the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada at Taco Bell the last time it was available, so the fast-food chain decided to bring the food item back.

The fan favorite is selling now for a limited time only, Taco announced Thursday, and is priced at $3.49.

"Grounded in their fusion-first ethos, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada features a harmonious blend of melted cheese and savory chicken, peppered with vibrant Mexican spices," Taco Bell said in a news release.

The chain first unveiled the dish at the company's "Live Más Live" on Feb. 9. and temporarily added it to menus nationwide later that month. The portable delight was tested last year in Tennessee.

The item was among several introduced this year including the Choco Taco, Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Cheesy Street Chalupas, Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco and the MTN Dew Baja Blast Gelato.

$5 Taco Discovery Box around until June 4

Taco Bell's menu is ever changing. Last month, the chain also introduced its new meal deal, the $5 Taco Discovery Box, which is available Taco Tuesdays through June 4.

The meal features a Crunchy Taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, a new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium drink.

The company also added Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries for $4.99 last month and its new Cantina Chicken Menu, with slow-roasted, shredded chicken, in March.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell brings back Cheesy Chicken Crispanada after high demand