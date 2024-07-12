Taco Bell Just Brought Back Its Nacho Fries Lover's Pass — But Only for a Super Limited Time

It's the best $10 you've ever spent.

Attention snack fans: The Taco Bell Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass is back. But that's not the only new thing the brand is offering.

In 2022, Taco Bell first introduced its Lover’s Pass program with the release of the Taco Lover’s Pass, which allowed its Rewards Members to redeem one of seven Taco Bell tacos per day for 30 days. In 2023, Taco Bell brought it back, this time focusing on its fries, with the debut of Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass. And now, it's bringing the fry pass back for another 30 days.

"The inaugural Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass subscribers’ unwavering adoration for more Nacho Fries and more value meant it was time for the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass to make its much-anticipated comeback,” Dane Mathews, the chief digital officer at Taco Bell, shared in a statement. "Our Rewards Members drive us to push the boundaries of customer experience with digital innovations that effortlessly allow fans to enjoy more of the Taco Bell favorites they crave, all for an accessible price.”

Taco Bell You can buy Taco Bell's Nacho Fries Lover's Pass though July 15.

Like last time, Taco Bell Rewards Members can purchase the pass for $10 to receive an order of regular Nacho Fries for up to 30 consecutive days. But if you want the pass you better act quickly, as it's only available for purchase from now through July 15, and it's only through the Taco Bell app.

But that's not all. In addition to the return of the pass, Taco Bell also announced the addition of the Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries, which will be available on menus nationwide on July 18 for $4.49.

"Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries features Taco Bell’s iconic, crisp fries seasoned with bold Mexican spices, topped with a tangy and creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce," Taco Bell explained of its new flavor creation. The sauce, it added, is made with buttermilk, sour cream, garlic, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, parsley, and spices and "adds a bit of heat to the beloved menu item." The fries can be customized with either seasoned beef or black beans. Sadly, this new flavor will not be included in the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass, but it may just be good enough to go off-book anyway.



