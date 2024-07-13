Tagliatelle with tomatoes, courgettes and capers recipe

Finish cooking the tagliatelle in the sauce so that the pasta really absorbs the flavour - Lizzie Mayson

Datterini tomatoes are something very special. They are extremely sweet and have thin skins so are perfect for a quick tomato sauce. It is important not to cook them too much, as the flavour is best when they are just starting to break up. The courgettes and capers are a lovely addition to the tomatoes. As the sauce is so simple, it’s important to finish cooking the tagliatelle in the sauce, so the pasta really absorbs the flavour.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves

4 as a starter

Ingredients

3 medium courgettes

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

300g datterini tomatoes, quartered

25g capers in vinegar, drained

250g fresh tagliatelle

1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method

Slice the courgettes into 1cm rounds, stack 3 slices on top of each other, then cut into 4 so you end up with 5mm matchsticks, repeating until you have cut all the courgettes. Add the olive oil to a hot, large non-stick frying pan, then add the garlic, chilli, courgettes and a good pinch of salt. Cook for 10 minutes over a medium heat, then add the quartered tomatoes and the capers. Stir for a moment to heat through, then take the pan off the heat and keep to one side. Add the tagliatelle to a large pan of boiling salted water and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from the water using a pair of tongs and transfer to the pan with the courgettes and tomatoes. Place the pan back over a medium heat and add 2 ladlefuls of the pasta cooking water and the parsley. Stir with a wooden spoon and reduce the liquid so the pasta and the sauce cook together, and the sauce becomes emulsified. Add black pepper and check if it needs more salt. Serve immediately in warm pasta bowls.

Recipe from Verdura by Theo Randall (Quadrille, £28)