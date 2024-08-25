Take the plunge! Bidets are on sale at Amazon, starting at just $35

This simple, affordable bidet features a no-plumber install. It attaches to your water supply with a brass adapter and braided metal hose. It's also the most popular Bio Bidet option, with over 22,000 five-star ratings.

"Not sure if I just have great water pressure or if this thing was built to remove paint, but the first position I find to be very adequate," wrote one satisfied reviewer. "The highest position would only be used for a forced enema, or possibly to pressure wash vehicles? Either way, the install was fairly straightforward and easy. It works wonderfully; the only downfall is I'm going to have to buy more to put on the other toilets in the house, so the kids will quit using mine. We have cut our TP usage by at least 75%, which I'm sure our septic system is thankful for."