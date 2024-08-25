We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Take the plunge! Bidets are on sale at Amazon, starting at just $35
Says one recent convert: 'We've cut our toilet paper usage by at least 75%, which I'm sure our septic system is thankful for.'
The past few years have brought a burgeoning interest in bidets. Long a European novelty, they're now taking root in the States, especially after the pandemic forced us to rethink our dependence on toilet paper. If you've been reluctant to switch from TP to water-based cleansing, Amazon’s deals on Bio Bidet toilet seats and attachments might be incentive enough to make the upgrade.
This simple, affordable bidet features a no-plumber install. It attaches to your water supply with a brass adapter and braided metal hose. It's also the most popular Bio Bidet option, with over 22,000 five-star ratings.
"Not sure if I just have great water pressure or if this thing was built to remove paint, but the first position I find to be very adequate," wrote one satisfied reviewer. "The highest position would only be used for a forced enema, or possibly to pressure wash vehicles? Either way, the install was fairly straightforward and easy. It works wonderfully; the only downfall is I'm going to have to buy more to put on the other toilets in the house, so the kids will quit using mine. We have cut our TP usage by at least 75%, which I'm sure our septic system is thankful for."
This attachment has dual nozzles and a battery-powered night light on the control knob so you don't have to fumble around during those post-bedtime bathroom runs.
"We transitioned from using wipes and toilet paper to using a bidet a little over a week ago, and considering we haven't used a bidet before, the transition was remarkably comfortable for everyone in the family," wrote a rave reviewer. "The setup, despite our oddly laid-out bathroom, was easy to do, and the bidet itself is very easy to use. Would definitely recommend it! For not having one for over 50 years, I could not imagine not having one. It is fantastic!"
This toilet seat is a serious luxury upgrade. We're talking about a nozzle that delivers a warm-water wash in three settings that you can control with a wireless remote. There's even an enhanced air dryer to help you dry off, along with a room deodorizer.
"Our son-in-law was a reluctant convert, but after our daughter insisted he get one, he changed 180 degrees," shared a very happy mom. "They like theirs so well they gave us one to join the game. Who knew we'd be one of 'those' people who make sure they're close to their own toilet/bidet to 'take care of business'? We sure didn't; we sure are."
This souped-up model features a heated toilet seat and customized water temperature, pressure and nozzle position. Along with a handy night light, it has a wireless remote so you can control all the functions from one spot. It also has a built-in warm-air dryer. Don't have an elongated seat? The round version is $210 off.
"Bought this for my wife after returning from Okinawa, Japan," shared one of nearly 3,000 five-star reviewers. "She loves it and it's the greatest gift of all time. Easy to install. Just make sure you have an outlet next to the toilet."
