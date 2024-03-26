Advertisement
Tallulah Willis has facial fillers dissolved

Cover Media

The 30-year-old, who is the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announced on Friday that she has had her filler dissolved. "I was scared to mention but I recently got my filler dissolved - after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me - I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like 6 years. Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!"