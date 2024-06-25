Tamal Ray’s recipe for grilled mackerel with summer butter bean salad

When we moved into our new home last year, I had grand plans to transform the sprawl of brambles and ivy into a productive cottage garden. Although the weeds have proved more powerful than either my ambitions or my secateurs, I have managed to grow a precious handful of tomatoes for this punchy summer salad. I am hoping to produce more ingredients each year, although I’m not sure a Walthamstow pond will ever manage fresh mackerel!

Grilled mackerel with summer butter bean salad

Prep 5 min

Cook 15 min

Serves 2

Vegetable oil

2 corn cobs

1 large mackerel, filleted

1 x 700g jar butter beans, drained

1-2 mild red chillies, seeds, stems and pith removed, and finely chopped

Ancho chilli flakes

250g tomatoes (I used a mixture of heritage varieties), diced

For the green dressing

50g brown onion, peeled and sliced

50g fresh coriander, tougher parts of stem removed, roughly chopped

30g dill, tougher parts of stem removed, roughly chopped

25g apple

3 tbsp olive oil

1 lime, juice and zest

1 pinch of fine salt

To make the green dressing, put all the ingredients into a blender and blitz until finely minced, adding a little water to loosen if the mix is too dry. Set aside until you’re ready to serve.

For the corn, heat an oiled griddle or cast iron pan over a medium heat. Put the corn cobs in the pan and cook for eight minutes, turning regularly with tongs until lightly charred all over. Set aside to cool.

Salt the mackerel fillets, add a little more oil to the pan and put the fish in the pan skin side up. Cook for three minutes on each side, until the skin is crispy and the flesh firm.

While the fish cooks, mix the beans with the chillies in a large bowl. Use a sharp knife to slice the kernels from the corn and stir these into the beans along with the tomatoes and a generous sprinkling of ancho chilli flakes. To serve, portion the salad on to two plates, drizzle the green dressing over and then top with a slice of grilled mackerel.

