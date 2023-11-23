Tamron Hall praised by fans as she makes appearance at emotional event

(Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Tamron Hall always looks so fashionable when she's presenting her titular show, and the star proved she could pull off any look as she hosted the Lupus Research Foundation gala this week.

For the important event, Tamron opted for a figure-skimming red halterneck dress, and it suited the television host perfectly. She kept her raven locks styled in her signature bob, while rocking a stunning ring and diamond earrings as she headed to the stage, although it appears she has a much more casual style when at home.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her evening, the mom-of-one started off the night in a stunning gray sweater that was laid over an incredible t-shirt that paid tribute to the iconic Whitney Houston.

The star then shared an insight into her glamour process, which began with supervising son Moses as he watched Paw Patrol, before her styling team arrived with the show-stopping look. The star also gave an insight into her speech, where she was seen with a black rose on her shoulder.

Tamron looked radiant in the stunning outfit (Instagram)

In her caption, Tamron shared: "I had a great time hosting the Lupus Research Foundation #gala on Monday. Here's some #behindthescenes moments and a recap of the night."

You may also like

Tamron Hall's remarkable then-and-now photos will leave you lost for words Tamron Hall's remarkable then-and-now photos will leave you lost for words

Fans were quick to thank the star for bringing attention to Lupus, as one commented: "I love your show, energy, transparency! GOD is good! Blessings to you and your family!" and a second added: "I have [had] Lupus for more than 30 years. I support the Lupus Foundation. I have been fortunate and am doing well."

The star showed off her casual home look (Instagram)

A third shared: "Thank you for bringing awareness to lupus - esp as Black [women] are (3x) more likely to develop lupus - black women are also younger and more likely to have severe disease," and a fourth commented: "Lupus is in my family as well. My Mom passed from it, I have to get tested periodically for it. Thanks Tam for all you do."

Story continues

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lupus is a condition where the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. The condition can be difficult to diagnose as it can "mimic other ailments" however a common symptom is "a facial rash that resembles the wings of a butterfly unfolding across both cheeks."

Tamron's son is a fan of Paw Patrol

The condition currently has no cure, although research is going on to change this, and there is currently medication that can be prescribed which can help to manage symptoms.

Tamron always shows off her charitable side and last month, she hosted the 25th inaugural The Angel Ball which raises money for vital cancer research, looking radiant in a figure-flattering fitted gown. The strapless number was embellished with sequins at the top of the bodice, and was teamed with a pair of strappy black heels.

Tamron Hall took on hosting duties at the Angel Ball (Variety)

Tamron opted for a bold makeup look, with metallic eyeshadow and a bright red lipstick. She was joined by famous faces including Tina Knowles, Denise Rich, Tommy Hilfiger, and Lorraine Schwartz.

The benefit event - which raised funds for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research - was hosted by co-founders songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. During the evening, Robin Thicke and Mary J. Blige performed, much to the delight of the crowds.

The star is a regular on our TV screens (Jeff Kravitz)

Over $2.8 million was raised for the charity, who continue to fund research for the best and brightest early career scientists - who focus on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and related blood cancers.

WOW: Tamron Hall rocks volume-heavy long hair transformation in unrecognizable throwback photo

DISCOVER: Tamron Hall's emotional journey to motherhood aged 48 - inside family life with son Moses

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. and get them delivered straight to your inbox.