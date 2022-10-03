'Things I wish I heard more when I was a kid': TV host posts empowering self-love Instagram

Canadian TV host Tanya Kim opened up about compassion and her childhood on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram/tanyakim)

Tanya Kim is opening up about her inner child.

On Monday morning, the Canadian TV personality took to Instagram to share an empowering and inspirational video about compassion and her childhood.

In the clip, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-native shared three photos of her as a kid.

In the first snap, she wore a traditional Asian look while seemingly about to eat a birthday cake. In the second image, a young Kim wore a blue sweatsuit and hugged a massive stuffed polar bear. The final photo was an adorable screenshot of one of her elementary school pictures.

"Things I wish I heard more when I was a kid," the fitness enthusiast typed on the screen. "…But it’s OK because now I tell her myself, and as often as she needs...She’s cute. She’s nice. She’s pretty," she added to highlight the phrases she wished she was told more growing up.

In the caption, Kim revealed that she struggles to practice self-compassion.

"Do you relate? While I deeply feel and have compassion for others, self-compassion does not come easily, (to be honest it’s been missing for most of my life, actually)," she explained. "Lately though, I’ve been practicing showing more compassion for and kindness to the little girl in me by saying to myself all the the things I wish I heard more when I was a kid."

Kim concluded the post with an important reminder for her fans.

"Remember to love your inner child," she wrote.

In the comments, fans praised the star for her vulnerable message.

"Love this, Tanya! You were a little cutie pie! I can relate, as I too have been working doing the same thing with my own inner child," commented a follower.

"You were and are all of those things and so much more!" penned a fan alongside the red heart emoji.

"Thank you so much for this really important reminder," shared someone else.

"You are beautiful inside and out!" added another with the praying emoji.

Story continues

This summer, the former "E Talk" co-host shared another self-love reminder, where she encouraged her followers to "be kind to your mind."

In the video, Kim stood on a beach while soaking up the summer sun. She reached her arms toward the sky while an inspirational voiceover accompanied the clip.

"You know, just because you don't require a lot in order to be happy, doesn't mean you only deserve the bare minimum," the audio revealed.

Alongside a glittering on-screen sticker that read "you are worthy," Kim penned a punchy caption about owning your worth.

"You are worthy of all the good things. Remember this as you move through your day," she wrote with a black heart emoji. "Sending you love, light and healing."

The hashtags "#WellnessWednesday," "#LifeIsBeautiful," "BeKindToYourMind" and "AttitudeOfGratitude," accompanied her post.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.