We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Target Black Friday 2024: More deals have dropped from Apple, Dyson, Lego and more — save up to 50%
Shop the best Target Black Friday deals on electronics, fashion, home goods, beauty products, groceries and more.
Black Friday is just a few short days away! And the Target Black Friday deals are officially here. The retailer actually kicked things off earlier this month with a rotation of weeklong and daily deals, but on Sunday, it dropped its biggest savings yet. You can snag record-low prices on select home goods, electronics, clothes, shoes, beauty products, household essentials, groceries and more.
Apple iPad (9th generation)$200$330Save $130 plus 15% off a Logitech Crayon
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones$99$200Save $101
Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum$300$430Save $130
Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024$31$45Save $14
LG 55-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV$500$800Save $300
Bissell CrossWave OmniFind Wet Dry Vacuum$200$300Save $100
Wondershop 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine$63$125Save $62
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$60$90Save $30
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1$80$120Save $40
Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 2$110$150Save $40
Now through Saturday, you can score up to 50% off headphones, smart home devices, vacuums and select toys, up to 40% off select Apple products and up to 35% off TVs and soundbars, wearable tech and massage guns. That said, Target also announced that it will offer special three-day-only deals starting on Thanksgiving and running through Nov. 30, with twice as many deals as last year (woohoo!). Then, on Sunday, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, it will drop exclusive Cyber Monday deals online and on the Target app. So, stay tuned and check back here for updates.
If that's not enough, Target is offering its annual Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The guarantee, available through Dec. 24, promises that if you buy an item and Target discounts it even more later in the season, the retailer will match it. Target also regularly price matches any items you've bought but found cheaper at Amazon or Walmart within 14 days. So no matter when (or where!) you shop, you can get the best, absolute lowest price.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best Target Black Friday deals to help you get ready for the holidays, from hosting to gifting. Then, make sure to check out these other other Black Friday sales from across the web.
Best Target Black Friday deals
This iPad has been around for close to three years, but its technology is still top of the line. Get it while it's on sale, and if you're a Target Circle member, you'll also get 15% off a Logitech Crayon to use with it.
That said, the iPad features a liquid retina display with True Tone technology that adjusts to the color temperature of the room, making viewing easy in any light. Shoppers especially love how fast it is. Its A13 bionic chip delivers powerful performance, whether you're watching movies, gaming or finally writing that term paper. Plus, it offers up to 10 hours of steady battery life.
Related: The best iPad for 2024: Should you choose Air, Mini, Pro or something else?
While Beats go on sale from time to time, this is a great price on the brand's latest version of its over-ear headphones. Here are the highlights: They're wireless, foldable and durable, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. If you tend to forget to charge your things, you'll be happy to learn that a 10-minute recharge gives you up to five hours of playback when the battery is low.
Clean up big and small messes with this lightweight cordless stick vacuum (in a Target-exclusive red). It's compact enough to swivel anywhere around your home, and it doesn't feel like a chore to get it out of the closet. You'll get 40 minutes of run time and strong suction, plus it converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, furniture and more.
Related: The best cordless vacuums of 2024, tested and reviewed
Invite Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel and Moana to your holiday table this December. Kids can build a small scene for each princess — including Ariel's undersea palace — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five other Disney fans.
Save $300 on this top-of-the-line LG television, complete with 4K resolution and all the streaming capabilities you'd ever need. What really makes it stand out, though, is its AI technology. The α8 AI Processor can detect what you're watching and automatically adjust the picture and sound quality for optimal viewing.
If you want to save time clearing your floors, try a vacuum-mop combo. The very busy Martha Stewart recently named her Bissell CrossWave "the best new home appliance" on her Instagram. The all-in-one appliance can suck up dry debris while mopping the wet stuff. The dual-action multi-surface brush roll is a mix of microfiber and nylon, and it's a cinch to clean. Simply run its "self-clean" cycle, empty out the dirty water and store it upright on the convenient tray. This version also has a vacuum-only mode, if you don't want to switch devices between cleaning your hard floors and carpets.
Ready to deck the halls? Save up to 50% on select artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and decor. This 6.5-foot stunner is pre-lit with dual color lights, meaning you can switch it from white lights to colorful ones with the touch of a button. The slimmer design takes up less room while still making a festive statement.
Enjoy a cup of coffee in bed (or at least delay heading out for the day) with the incredibly compact Keurig K-Mini, now a full third off its original price. And when we say compact, we mean it: It's just under 5 inches wide, so it won't take up much room on your countertop. Its diminutive size is pretty cute, and it comes in five colors, including pale teal and vibrant forest green. Oh, and it's great for tea and cocoa too.
Related: The best Keurig coffee maker for 2024, tested and reviewed
This baby launched in March 2024, and it can turn frozen food into a hot, crispy meal fast. Of course, in addition to air-frying, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate foods. And with a 5-quart basket, it's big enough to roast a whole chicken or cook a 1.5-pound bag of fries. You may never turn on your oven again (OK, or at least for a while.)
Keeping your coffee or tea hot can be difficult while you're dashing around the house on a busy morning. That's where the Ember mug comes in. It connects to an app on your phone so you can control the temperature. Yahoo's tech editor, Rick Broida, named it the best heated coffee mug of the year.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo's Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.