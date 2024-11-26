Target Black Friday 2024: More deals have dropped from Apple, Dyson, Lego and more — save up to 50%

Skip the lines and start shopping Target deals online! If you want your stuff ASAP, you can always choose same-day delivery or curbside pickup. (Target)

Black Friday is just a few short days away! And the Target Black Friday deals are officially here. The retailer actually kicked things off earlier this month with a rotation of weeklong and daily deals, but on Sunday, it dropped its biggest savings yet. You can snag record-low prices on select home goods, electronics, clothes, shoes, beauty products, household essentials, groceries and more.

Now through Saturday, you can score up to 50% off headphones, smart home devices, vacuums and select toys, up to 40% off select Apple products and up to 35% off TVs and soundbars, wearable tech and massage guns. That said, Target also announced that it will offer special three-day-only deals starting on Thanksgiving and running through Nov. 30, with twice as many deals as last year (woohoo!). Then, on Sunday, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, it will drop exclusive Cyber Monday deals online and on the Target app. So, stay tuned and check back here for updates.

If that's not enough, Target is offering its annual Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The guarantee, available through Dec. 24, promises that if you buy an item and Target discounts it even more later in the season, the retailer will match it. Target also regularly price matches any items you've bought but found cheaper at Amazon or Walmart within 14 days. So no matter when (or where!) you shop, you can get the best, absolute lowest price.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best Target Black Friday deals to help you get ready for the holidays, from hosting to gifting. Then, make sure to check out these other other Black Friday sales from across the web.

Best Target Black Friday deals

Target Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $99 $200 Save $101 While Beats go on sale from time to time, this is a great price on the brand's latest version of its over-ear headphones. Here are the highlights: They're wireless, foldable and durable, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. If you tend to forget to charge your things, you'll be happy to learn that a 10-minute recharge gives you up to five hours of playback when the battery is low. $99 at Target

Target Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024 $31 $45 Save $14 Invite Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel and Moana to your holiday table this December. Kids can build a small scene for each princess — including Ariel's undersea palace — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five other Disney fans. $31 at Target

Target LG 55-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV $500 $800 Save $300 Save $300 on this top-of-the-line LG television, complete with 4K resolution and all the streaming capabilities you'd ever need. What really makes it stand out, though, is its AI technology. The α8 AI Processor can detect what you're watching and automatically adjust the picture and sound quality for optimal viewing. $500 at Target

Target Bissell CrossWave OmniFind Wet Dry Vacuum $200 $300 Save $100 If you want to save time clearing your floors, try a vacuum-mop combo. The very busy Martha Stewart recently named her Bissell CrossWave "the best new home appliance" on her Instagram. The all-in-one appliance can suck up dry debris while mopping the wet stuff. The dual-action multi-surface brush roll is a mix of microfiber and nylon, and it's a cinch to clean. Simply run its "self-clean" cycle, empty out the dirty water and store it upright on the convenient tray. This version also has a vacuum-only mode, if you don't want to switch devices between cleaning your hard floors and carpets. $200 at Target

Target Wondershop 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Slim Virginia Pine $63 $125 Save $62 Ready to deck the halls? Save up to 50% on select artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and decor. This 6.5-foot stunner is pre-lit with dual color lights, meaning you can switch it from white lights to colorful ones with the touch of a button. The slimmer design takes up less room while still making a festive statement. $63 at Target

Target Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 $80 $120 Save $40 This baby launched in March 2024, and it can turn frozen food into a hot, crispy meal fast. Of course, in addition to air-frying, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate foods. And with a 5-quart basket, it's big enough to roast a whole chicken or cook a 1.5-pound bag of fries. You may never turn on your oven again (OK, or at least for a while.) $80 at Target

