Target Black Friday 2024: The best deals have dropped from Apple, Lego, Ninja and others — up to 50% off

Black Friday is here, and here's one sale we're extra excited about: The Target Black Friday Sale! The retailer is offering some of the biggest discounts of the year. You can snag record-low prices on everything from home goods and electronics to clothes, shoes and beauty products — we're talking up to 50% off. Score up to half off headphones, smart home devices, vacuums and select toys, up to 40% off select Apple products and up to 35% off TVs and soundbars, wearable tech and massage guns.

If that's not enough, Target is offering its annual Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The guarantee, available through Dec. 24, promises that if you buy an item and Target discounts it even more later in the season, the retailer will match it. Target also regularly price matches any items you've bought but found cheaper at Amazon or Walmart within 14 days. So no matter when (or where!) you shop, you can get the best, absolute lowest price.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best Target Black Friday deals to help you get ready for the holidays, from hosting to gifting. We're monitoring all the best Black Friday deals today, so we'll be updating prices here should they change, but also make sure you check out this list of other Black Friday sales from across the web.

Best Target Black Friday deals

Target Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024 $31 $45 Save $14 Invite Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel and Moana to your holiday table this December. Kids can build a small scene for each princess — including Ariel's undersea palace — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five other Disney fans. $31 at Target

Target Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $99 $200 Save $101 While Beats go on sale from time to time, this is a great price on the brand's latest version of its over-ear headphones. Here are the highlights: They're wireless, foldable and durable, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. If you tend to forget to charge your things, you'll be happy to learn that a 10-minute recharge gives you up to five hours of playback when the battery is low. $99 at Target

Target Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 $80 $120 Save $40 This baby launched in March 2024, and it can turn frozen food into a hot, crispy meal fast. Of course, in addition to air-frying, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate foods. And with a 5-quart basket, it's big enough to roast a whole chicken or cook a 1.5-pound bag of fries. You may never turn on your oven again (OK, or at least for a while.) $80 at Target

Target LG 55-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV $500 $800 Save $300 Save $300 on this top-of-the-line LG television, complete with 4K resolution and all the streaming capabilities you'd ever need. What really makes it stand out, though, is its AI technology. The α8 AI Processor can detect what you're watching and automatically adjust the picture and sound quality for optimal viewing. $500 at Target

Target Bissell CrossWave OmniFind Wet Dry Vacuum $200 $300 Save $100 If you want to save time clearing your floors, try a vacuum-mop combo. The very busy Martha Stewart recently named her Bissell CrossWave "the best new home appliance" on her Instagram. The all-in-one appliance can suck up dry debris while mopping the wet stuff. The dual-action multi-surface brush roll is a mix of microfiber and nylon, and it's a cinch to clean. Simply run its "self-clean" cycle, empty out the dirty water and store it upright on the convenient tray. This version also has a vacuum-only mode, if you don't want to switch devices between cleaning your hard floors and carpets. $200 at Target