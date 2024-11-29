We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Target Black Friday 2024: The best deals have dropped from Apple, Lego, Ninja and others — up to 50% off
Shop the best Target Black Friday deals on electronics, fashion, home goods, beauty products, groceries and more.
Black Friday is here, and here's one sale we're extra excited about: The Target Black Friday Sale! The retailer is offering some of the biggest discounts of the year. You can snag record-low prices on everything from home goods and electronics to clothes, shoes and beauty products — we're talking up to 50% off. Score up to half off headphones, smart home devices, vacuums and select toys, up to 40% off select Apple products and up to 35% off TVs and soundbars, wearable tech and massage guns.
Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024$31$45Save $14
Apple iPad (9th generation)$200$330Save $130 plus 15% off a Logitech Crayon
Wondershop Pre-lit Alberta Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree$28$55Save $27
Rubbermaid 24-Piece Easy Find Lids Food Storage Container Set$10$20Save $10
Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum$300$430Save $130
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush$33$55Save $22
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones$99$200Save $101
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1$80$120Save $40
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker$60$90Save $30
LG 55-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV$500$800Save $300
American Tourister Phenom Softside Carry On Spinner Suitcase$40$80Save $40
Bissell CrossWave OmniFind Wet Dry Vacuum$200$300Save $100
KitchenAid 9-Piece Ceramic Forged Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set$100$150Save $50
Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 2$110$150Save $40
If that's not enough, Target is offering its annual Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The guarantee, available through Dec. 24, promises that if you buy an item and Target discounts it even more later in the season, the retailer will match it. Target also regularly price matches any items you've bought but found cheaper at Amazon or Walmart within 14 days. So no matter when (or where!) you shop, you can get the best, absolute lowest price.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best Target Black Friday deals to help you get ready for the holidays, from hosting to gifting. We're monitoring all the best Black Friday deals today, so we'll be updating prices here should they change, but also make sure you check out this list of other Black Friday sales from across the web.
Best Target Black Friday deals
Invite Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel and Moana to your holiday table this December. Kids can build a small scene for each princess — including Ariel's undersea palace — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five other Disney fans.
This iPad has been around for close to three years, but its technology is still top of the line. Get it while it's on sale, and if you're a Target Circle member, you'll also get 15% off a Logitech Crayon to use with it.
That said, the iPad features a liquid retina display with True Tone technology that adjusts to the color temperature of the room, making viewing easy in any light. Shoppers especially love how fast it is. Its A13 bionic chip delivers powerful performance, whether you're watching movies, gaming or finally writing that term paper. Plus, it offers up to 10 hours of steady battery life.
Related: The best iPad for 2024: Should you choose Air, Mini, Pro or something else?
Ready to deck the halls? Save up to 50% on select artificial Christmas trees, ornaments and decor. This 6.5-foot stunner is pre-lit with clear, white lights for a gorgeous warm glow.
This set of 12 storage containers is 50% off for Black Friday. It's great for meal-prepping, storing leftovers and packing lunches. The lids have a special lock in the center for preventing leaks.
Clean up big and small messes with this lightweight cordless stick vacuum (in a Target-exclusive red). It's compact enough to swivel anywhere around your home, and it doesn't feel like a chore to get it out of the closet. You'll get 40 minutes of run time and strong suction, plus it converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, furniture and more.
Related: The best cordless vacuums of 2024, tested and reviewed
Dry hair and style it at the same time with this two-in-one hair dryer and brush. It can help you save time in the morning — who doesn't need that — or at least give you 'do a little extra lift.
While Beats go on sale from time to time, this is a great price on the brand's latest version of its over-ear headphones. Here are the highlights: They're wireless, foldable and durable, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. If you tend to forget to charge your things, you'll be happy to learn that a 10-minute recharge gives you up to five hours of playback when the battery is low.
This baby launched in March 2024, and it can turn frozen food into a hot, crispy meal fast. Of course, in addition to air-frying, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate foods. And with a 5-quart basket, it's big enough to roast a whole chicken or cook a 1.5-pound bag of fries. You may never turn on your oven again (OK, or at least for a while.)
Enjoy a cup of coffee in bed (or at least delay heading out for the day) with the incredibly compact Keurig K-Mini, now a full third off its original price. And when we say compact, we mean it: It's just under 5 inches wide, so it won't take up much room on your countertop. Its diminutive size is pretty cute, and it comes in five colors, including pale teal and vibrant forest green. Oh, and it's great for tea and cocoa too.
Related: The best Keurig coffee maker for 2024, tested and reviewed
Save $300 on this top-of-the-line LG television, complete with 4K resolution and all the streaming capabilities you'd ever need. What really makes it stand out, though, is its AI technology. The α8 AI Processor can detect what you're watching and automatically adjust the picture and sound quality for optimal viewing.
Grab this carry-on from American Tourister for 50% off before your next big trip. The expandable soft-side luggage is great for overpackers and frequent fliers. It has 360° spinner wheels that make it easy to glide through airports.
If you want to save time clearing your floors, try a vacuum-mop combo. The very busy Martha Stewart recently named her Bissell CrossWave "the best new home appliance" on her Instagram. The all-in-one appliance can suck up dry debris while mopping the wet stuff. The dual-action multi-surface brush roll is a mix of microfiber and nylon, and it's a cinch to clean. Simply run its "self-clean" cycle, empty out the dirty water and store it upright on the convenient tray. This version also has a vacuum-only mode, if you don't want to switch devices between cleaning your hard floors and carpets.
You probably know KitchenAid for its stand mixers and other small appliances, but its cookware is made with the same durability and care. This nine-piece cookware set has a forged aluminum base for even heat distribution and a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic interior. Choose a set in black, red or white.
Keeping your coffee or tea hot can be difficult while you're dashing around the house on a busy morning. That's where the Ember mug comes in. It connects to an app on your phone so you can control the temperature. Yahoo's tech editor, Rick Broida, named it the best heated coffee mug of the year.