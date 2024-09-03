Target brings back its popular car seat-trade in program for fall: Key dates for discount

The popular Target car seat trade-in event is making a return in the coming weeks for the fall of 2024. People who trade in their old car seat or base will get a 20% discount for a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The program will make its return on Sunday, Sept. 15 and will run through Saturday, Sept. 28.

In order to qualify for the deal, customers will drop off an old car seat in the designated boxes located near Guest Services inside Target stores.

Afterward, they will scan a QR code near the drop-off boxes to get their Target Circle Bonus.

According to Target’s website, customers will then have until Oct. 12 to redeem their 20% off discount which can be used twice.

What type of car seats apply to the Target car seat trade-in?

According to the store, Target will accept and recycle all types of seats from infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats. Moreover, they will accept car seats that are expired or damaged.

What happens to the seats that are traded in?

The materials from old car seats are recycled to create pallets, plastic buckets, steel beams, and carpet padding, according to the company. The car seat recycling event is held twice a year and is part of the company's goal of zero waste in landfills by 2030.

Target says that since the program's inception in 2016, more than 3 million car seats and 45 million pounds of car seat materials have been recycled.

Are all Target stores participating?

All stores, with the exception of certain small-format stores, are participating in the program.

Target recommends customers reach out to their local store for more information.

​​Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target's car seat trade-in promotion available soon, how to get coupon