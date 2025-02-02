Tattoo removal expert warns of cheap and unsafe' equipment including IRONS
A tattoo removal expert has warned of dangerous 'cheap and unsafe' equipment which can leave permanent scarring - including people using an IRON. Removal specialist Wayne Joyce said he had seen a rise in the number of people getting deinked with cheap options. The specialist who runs Reset Room in Bristol stated that some are left suffering from body dysmorphia. Scarring is likely after most types of tattoo removal but infections or skin discoloration can happening too. Mr Joyce - who has spent more than sixteen years removing tattoos - said some people are now getting dangerous cheap lasers that "don't work properly". Some of these lasers include hair removal lasers - which are meant to reduce future hair growth. The 45-year-old said people are looking for cheaper alternatives due to 'financial struggles'.