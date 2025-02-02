Tattoo removal expert warns of cheap and unsafe' equipment including IRONS

Global News

It’s been an extended stay in Mexico for hundreds of WestJet passengers — but not one they planned for. “Over the past two days, [we] have spent almost 16 hours at the airport and being shuttled around,” explained Alim Kara, who had been on vacation with his wife and two sons — ages of 6 years, and 18 months. “We have two very tired unwell kids due to two days of being stuck in the airport with no answers about what is happening.” Kara, his family and dozens of other passengers arrived at Cancun International Airport Thursday afternoon, ready for WestJet flight WS2249 to take them home. After two small, hour-long delays, passengers learned their flight was cancelled – and headed back to their hotel about 6 hours after first leaving.