Taylor Swift divides fans in $2.3k corset dress for 8-hour dinner with newly single Zoe Kravitz

Taylor Swift is seen in the Meatpacking District on November 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images) (TheStewartofNY)

Taylor Swift never goes out of style! The singer's street style was on full display on November 8, 2024 as she joined friend Zoe Kravitz for what was reportedly an eight-hour long dinner in New York City.

Taylor wore a bold Vivienne Westwood dress in an array of colors featuring the now classic Tortured Poets Departmentera silhouette of a corset and full skirt.

The "Sunday Striped Cotton Dress" retailed for $2,390 and features a corset in splashes of wine red and mustard yellow, creating the look of an impressionist painting, and the dress then nips in the waist before blooming out into a blue-striped pleated skirt that falls to the knee.

Taylor Swift steps out of car and heads to dinner at Chez Margaux (BACKGRID)

Taylor paired the look with soft velvet Aquazzura heels, pulling from the red in the corset and Vivienne's "Granny Frame Purse", available for $320

But the dress divided fans with many calling it "the prettiest dress ever" and others doubting her choices. "Am I the only one that thinks this is the prettiest dress ever?" commented one fan as another said they "love her in Vivienne Westwood".

However others were less impressed, with one Instagram user writing: "My God, that dress is dreadful."

Taylor Swift's Vivienne Westwood dress divided fans (Backgrid)

Zoe and Taylor met at Chez Margaux in NYC's Meatpacking District, and dined alongside comedian Jerrod Carmichael, with photo agency Backgrid claiming they were in the restaurant for eight hours.

The Batman actress Zoe wore a cream silk slip dress and an oversized black coat with black kitten heels.

Their dinner comes as it emerged Zoe had ended her engagement to Channing Tatum. Neither has broken their silence on the reports, but Zoe was, once again, not wearing her ring on Friday.

Taylor Swift with Dakota Johnson and Zoe Kravitz in Soho in October 2016 (Raymond Hall)

It is thought Zoe and Taylor met in 2016 at the height of the singer's Girl Squad moment; they were snapped with Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne heading for dinner at The Fat Radish restaurant in New York City in 2016.

They remained close and in 2020 it was revealed they were in each other's COVID-19 pandemic bubbles, with Taylor helping Zoe with a virtual photoshoot for the New York Times.

"She was my pod," Zoe later told GQ. "She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday."

Zoe has also worked with Taylor, helping to co-write and providing backing vocals for "Lavender Haze," and co-writing "Karma", both from the 2022 album Midnights.

Channing and Zoe also attended one of the London shows to watch the Eras Tour in 2024, and Channing later praised Taylor's cooking skills, revealing she will often bake homemade pop tarts.

Taylor also made a rare social media post to encourage followers to see Zoe's directorial debut, Blink Twice, which was released earlier in 2024.

"This film is incredible," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning. The performances are phenomenal. I’m so blown away by what she’s accomplished here and I can’t wait to watch everyone discover this film and brilliant filmmaker."