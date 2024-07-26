Taylor Swift pens heartfelt message for Hugh Jackman

Taking to her Instagram account, the singer, who is close friends with Ryan and his wife Blake Lively, posted gushing words of support for the new Marvel movie. "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film," Taylor, 34, wrote alongside a photograph of herself with Hugh, Ryan, Blake and the film's director Shawn Levy.