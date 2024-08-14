Taylor Swift resurfaces following Vienna terror plot – and her outfit sends a clear message

Taylor Swift's fans believe she's sending a message with her new outfit (Getty)

It's been a difficult few weeks for Taylor Swift and her army of fans, following the cancellation of the Vienna dates on her Eras Tour after a terror plot was unearthed.

Taylor is putting the drama behind her for her final European dates, returning to London for her Wembley performances – but before she takes to the London stage, Taylor held a party for her tour family.

The Midnights singer pulled out all the stops for her return to the UK capital, debuting a 1990s-inspired look that wouldn't be out of place in iconic movie, Clueless.

For her big night out, Taylor donned a two-piece check suit complete with a fashion-forward ruffled white shirt, towering green platforms and an ultra-cute pair of bright white ankle socks.

As always, Taylor's dedicated fans read into her outfit, believing the star was sending a message with her outfit choice.

Taylor Swift's message to fans

Taylor is known for changing her look to coincide with each era of her career. For example, Reputation was characterized by black and red, while Folklore and Evermore were represented by whimsy and floaty fabrics.

Folklore and Evermore were represented by whimsical outfits (Charles McQuillan/TAS24)

Taylor's most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, was accompanied by a black and white aesthetic, a muted palette represented by minimalist dark clothing, so Swifties were quick to point out that her latest look could suggest a new era.

The boldly coloured check ensemble certainly doesn't fit into the TTPD vibe, so new music could be on the way.

"This is a very different style for her and she changes her style with her eras," one fan commented, while another added: "Album 12 style and theme!"

Fans are hoping new music is on the way (Charles McQuillan/TAS24)

Hinting at new music

Taylor's fans believe that the singer has been hinting at new music for several months now, with the colour orange suddenly prominent in the Eras Tour costumes.

Each of Taylor's albums has a related colour (purple for Speak Now, blue for 1989, red for Red, naturally), and the sudden injection of orange doesn't correlate with an existing album – perhaps suggesting a new record is on the way.

Others noted that the red and green hue of the outfit give a festive vibe, hinting that Taylor is set to release a Christmas album – it wouldn't be her first, as she released a record of festive hits, Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, back in 2007, followed by Christmas Tree farm in 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Taylor simply liked the outfit, or is leaving new clues for her fans to uncover.