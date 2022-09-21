Taylor Swift dazzles in sparkly cutout dress at NSAI Awards: 'Reputation vibes'

Taylor Swift accepted the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade prize at the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday night. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift never goes out of "Style."

On Tuesday night, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter put on a dazzling display as she arrived at the NSAI's 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards held at the Ryman Auditorium in Tennessee.

One month after scooping up the Video of the Year honour at the 2022 MTV VMAs, the "Blank Space" songstress was named the NSAI's Songwriter-Artist of the Decade, a coveted award determined by her cumulative songwriting success between 2010 and 2019.

"I'm up here receiving this beautiful award for a decade of work, and I can't possible explain how nice that feels. Because the way I see it, this is an award that celebrates a culmination of moments," Swift said in her 13-minute acceptance speech.

For the big night, the Grammy award winner walked the red carpet in a fierce black sleeveless gown by Michael Kors Collection. The sparkly frock featured a high neck, a side cut out at the waist, and a daring thigh-high slit.

Taylor Swift wore Michael Kors Collection on the red carpet. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

To accessorize, Swift donned strappy rhinestone heels that paired beautifully with her Anne Sisteron ring and Rahaminov Diamond Bar earrings.

For glam, the "Lover" hitmaker sported her signature red lipstick and black winged eyeliner. She styled her dirty blonde locks in a sleek low ponytail with pin-straight fringe.

On Twitter, fans went crazy over the star's latest red carpet look.

"She is stunning!" gushed a follower.

"Taylor re-enters her reputation era, major reputation vibes," wrote a fan who referred to the dark, sultry feel of Swift's sixth studio album.

"She's a queen," shared someone else.

"She looks gorgeous. Every look she's given in this era has been incredible," penned another.

Taylor Swift attended TIFF in a gold sequinned gown. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania-native rocked a stunning gold sequinned gown on the TIFF red carpet.

The dress featured a halter strap with gold embellishments, some of which draped over her chest and upper ams to resemble body chains.

In contrast to yesterday's slicked-back look, the "You Need To Calm Down" singer allowed her hair to freely tumble down her back, while her red lip was replaced with a pale pink pout.

Swift attended TIFF for the screening of her directorial work in "All Too Well: The Short Film." The event was followed by an hour-long "In Conversation" panel with festival CEO Cameron Bailey.

