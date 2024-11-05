Taylor Swift Is The Ultimate WAG In A Chiefs Jacket, Micro Shorts And Cowboy Boots

After Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis concert on Saturday, Swift returned the favour yesterday evening at Arrowhead Stadium. The singer arrived to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and his teammates play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So far, the Chiefs are undefeated this season.

Swift showed her team spirit by wearing a Chiefs jacket with a black top, belted high-waist denim micro-shorts, a Chanel necklace, and knee-high, Western-style Christian Louboutin boots. She accessorised with a mini Dior saddle bag. The game’s kickoff was at 8:15pm (ET), and the singer got there over an hour early.

This was the first game that Swift has attended since resuming her Eras Tour. Swift is off this week after playing shows in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis the last three weeks. Next weekend, she’ll begin performances in her second-to-last tour stop, Toronto. Swift will be playing there for two weekends: November 14 to November 16, then November 21 to November 23.

Swift and Kelce were filmed leaving her Indianapolis show together on Saturday, with Swift all smiles alongside her partner. The couple is looking forward to spending the holiday season together, a source told Us Weekly on October 1.

'They are both focused on their work now and just want to get through the holidays and the tour, and will be figuring out their next moves after the new year,' the insider said.

In the meantime, the source said, 'Taylor is still super busy, but trying to manage her schedule to allow for a better work-life balance.'

