Taylor Swift's Grammys hairstyle is set to be big for S/S 24, according to a trend forecaster

While we're only two months into 2024, thanks to celebrities, pop culture, Fashion Week and social media, we're certainly not falling short of beauty trends. From the revival of the waterfall bang to the mob wife frenzy, February is set to be big – that is, in hair volume... But what should we expect for the upcoming spring/summer seasons? Well, Taylor Swift has us covered with her most recent look that is set to be voyant in every way possible.

Stepping out overnight at the coveted 66th Annual Grammy Awards [4 February, 2024], Taylor wore her hair in a style that fans dubbed as an easter egg for her new album. But subliminal messages aside, thanks to Cosmo UK's recent chat with Tom Smith, hair trend forecaster, creative director at beauty brand evo and Olaplex artist, we've noted Tay Tay's hairstyle as one that'll be viral for the upcoming seasons.

For context, the singer wore her classic blonde locks swept to one side and over her shoulder.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Not to mention that Taylor has opted to part her hair transitionally, starting with a deep side parting and working its way to the centre the further back to the crown it gets.

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images





So, why does Tom think this very look will be one to watch? Well, in recent months, we've seen overarching themes of a-symmetry in balance – particularly with partings (hi, hello the resurrection of the side part) – and so, he predicts that side-swept hair is the next manifestation of the style.



"The relaxed elegance of hair swept over one shoulder is extremely feminine, whilst looking undone and soft," Tom says. "This is an easy-to-achieve style for all those with hair longer than shoulder length," particularly because it's a simple styling technique – aka, it doesn't require a salon appointment.

Instead, at home, your go-to product for recreating this look is going to be texturising sprays and dry shampoo. Achieving such a look is not only all in the styling but in the prep, too.

"If you find that your hair is so soft or silky that it doesn't stay in place easily, prep the hair with the Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texture Mist, evo Haze Styling Powder or even simply the Olaplex 4D Dry Shampoo," Tom suggests.

Truly, it's as simple as that!

Watch this space because the side-swept style is soon to dominate your feeds. You heard it here first, folks.



