Teacher sparks debate after sharing ‘unpopular opinion’ about birthday cupcakes at school

A kindergarten teacher has sent the internet into a frenzy after she shared her “unpopular opinion” about sending your child to school with birthday cupcakes.

Spending your birthday at school isn’t exactly ideal as a child, but indulging in a sweet treat with your classmates can help make up for it. While frosted store-bought cupcakes are a typical go-to snack for classroom birthdays, an elementary school teacher and mother of four prefers to serve a different dessert – and people have mixed opinions.

TikTok user KBcrayons (@kbcrayons) recently shared a video of herself standing in a grocery store aisle and holding a variety box of cupcakes. “Alright, parents. For your child’s birthday, I love to celebrate birthdays in my classroom,” she said in a video posted to her account on August 5. “I know this is going to be an unpopular opinion, but please don’t bring cupcakes.”

According to the educator, cupcakes leave her finding crumbs in her classroom and wiping the whipped topping off the floor for days. “These make a ginormous mess and the kids honestly don’t eat them that great,” she explained. “The frosting gets all over and the kids aren’t sure what to do.”

Instead, the teacher suggested sugar cookies because children seem to love them, especially when they have sprinkles.

“Donuts is also a really great one,” she continued, adding how the small donuts are better. KB also admitted that ice cream cone cups and sprinkles are an amazing substitute for cupcakes. She said her students loved eating the cold, creamy delight, and they weren’t messy either. Finally, KB encouraged parents to send their child with Little Debbie cakes or brownies for their class.

“These are just simple, easy snacks that you can bring for your child and their classroom that are not as messy,” the teacher proclaimed. “Keep it simple.”

While KB is a seasoned school birthday facilitator, her TikTok viewers and fellow parents contested her suggestions, arguing that cupcakes make less of a mess than ice cream.

“I don’t understand how ice cream is less messy than cupcakes?” one TikTok user wrote, while another added: “As a teacher, the kids don’t care they’ll eat anything nor do we care we’ll clean them up. Keep the cupcakes coming cause I want one.”

A third commented: “Ice cream is way messier than cupcakes. I will bring my kids their cupcakes and I’ve never seen a child not eat their cupcake when I brought it in.”

Other viewers and teachers agreed that cupcakes do elicit more clean-up. “As a teacher, I agree cupcakes are so messy and the kids always pick off the frosting and most of the time leave them half eaten because they’re too sweet,” one woman said. “Cookies are the best choice.”

“Mini cupcakes. Best of both worlds. Way easier to eat, less mess, still fun,” another viewer proposed.