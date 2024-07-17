Teachers and waitresses love these cushy Saucony socks — just $2 a pop for Prime Day

No one wants to shell out a fortune on socks. And I mean, no one. But getting a good pair of versatile socks that can withstand years of wear and tear is priceless. Amazon shoppers have found some that are a step above the rest: Saucony Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks and they're $11 for an eight-pack in select colors during Prime Day — that breaks down to less than $2 a pair.

Read more: The best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals to shop now

Why is it a good Prime Day deal? 💰

You can grab an eight-pack for as little as $11, one of the lowest prices we've seen this year (and, possibly, ever). You'll snag the best savings in black or gray, but the white, rose and rainbow multipacks are just a dollar or two more. No matter how you slice it, each pair comes in under $2, which is quite a steal if you ask me.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Saucony is known for its serious running shoes, but you don't have to be a runner or an athlete to appreciate just how comfy these socks are. They're made with a blend of cotton and moisture-wicking fibers and they're extra cushiony — especially around the arches. There's slight compression which makes them feel like they're hugging your tootsies like they're little teddy bears. That makes them comfy if you're on your feet a lot or like to take long walks. They're also slightly thick and durable so you can wear them indoors without slippers and without grinding them down to threads.

Choose between small, medium and large sizes, along with a range of color options.

Make room in your sock drawer for this eight-pack, available in black, white, gray or mix-and-match. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A whopping 93,000 shoppers have given these socks a five-star rating — and a number of those were written by teachers, waitresses, nurses and other people who are on their feet all day.

Pros 👍

"I needed a quality black ankle sock to wear as a waitress," a savvy shopper shared. "My other socks would rub my feet and move around on my toes throughout the work shift and drive me crazy. These socks are awesome. Comfortable. Supportive. These socks don’t get soaked in sweat or make my feet feel gross throughout my waitressing shift. Also extra supportive at the ankle/heel so my work shoes don’t rub on my skinny feet and cause blisters there."

"Amazing fit and quality!!" exclaimed an excited educator. "I’ll never buy any other sock brand again. I had always had issues with my socks slipping down into the arch of my foot until now! They don’t slip, they hug your arch slightly and are the perfect weight! I am a teacher on my feet all day long and these are the best socks ever."

"I was really skeptical these would make a difference as they do not feel tight like most compression socks, which are just uncomfortable," raved a five-star fan. "I have high arches, plantar fasciitis and heel spurs. I got these for a vacation where I knew I would be walking a lot. We walked 7-10 miles every day and these absolutely helped. I can feel the difference now when I wear regular socks."

"Like Goldilocks and the Three Bears, these socks are just right!" gushed a happy shopper. "Have been searching for the perfect sock for quite some time. These fit my criteria for someone actively on their feet all day. Just the right thickness, I don’t like thick hot bulky socks. Perfect amount of cushion and compression. Good stretch and fit, so as not to be too tight. No annoying toe seams that feel like a pebble in your shoe all day."

Cons 👎

Although most of the reviews are glowing (seriously, see for yourself), a handful of shoppers mention how slippery the socks can be on hardwood, tile and linoleum floors. "The biggest con is that the fabric is slippery on the floor, so if you just want to wear them around the house without shoes, probably not the best choice," one customer wrote.

A few customers who live in hotter parts of the country commented on how they're better suited for the cooler months. "These are pretty thick and therefore hot. Will be great for winter but will need to find something thinner for the summer," one Southern shopper said. (Dear shopper: This lightweight alternative from Saucony has mesh ventilation and is also on sale!)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.