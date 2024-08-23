Teachers, nurses and Disney fans adore Hey Dude loafers — they're up to 45% off

Save on the slip-ons one educator called 'the best shoes I've ever had,' thanks to their stretch and lightweight soles.

As fall approaches, we find ourselves spending more time outdoors, savoring the cooler temps and soaking up the sun before the days get short and frigid. But our feet already take a beating on workdays, and then we put them through their paces on long strolls and vacations. To start autumn off on the right foot, we found a pair of shoes tested by legions of nurses, teachers and Disney travelers. We're talking about Hey Dude's Wendy Loafers. Their rubber sole is lightweight and sturdy, and the fabric on the top stretches over your foot for personalized comfort. Plus they're as cute as can be — and some colors and sizes can be had for up to 45% off at Amazon.

Amazon Hey Dude Women's Wendy Loafers $36 $65 Save $29 Teachers, nurses and House of Mouse mavens swear by these light and lovely loafers for all-day wear. They come in 25-plus colors, but prices vary based on the color and size you choose — you'll get the best deal in this dark gray. $36 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Treating your feet well can prevent myriad painful (and costly) issues down the line. While we're fine with spending more on quality footwear, saving big on a pair of shoes that has this many rave reviews? *Chef's kiss.* They're marked down as low as $36, from $65 — and just think of how much wear you'll get out of them.

Why do I need this? 🤔

When put to the test, Hey Dudes passed with flying colors (they have nearly 33,000 perfect five-star ratings) and became an Amazon top-seller in the process (and a No. 1 bestseller in certain colors).

If you plan on going to the Happiest Place on Earth — or any amusement park, for that matter — you need to wear the most comfortable shoes possible. Or, if you’re on your feet all day as a nurse, teacher, server or cashier, you understand the importance of really supportive kicks.

Another perk? Hey Dude Wendy Loafers come in 27 colors and prints, ranging from neutrals to brights and prints (prices vary, but most are on sale). They’re also lightweight and cool, with a memory foam cushioned insole for extra comfort. Plus, the elastic shoelaces mean you won't constantly have to re-tie.

Yo ladies: Hey Dudes will give your feet a new lease on life. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With tens of thousands of perfect ratings, these loafers have won over reviewers who spend all day on their feet and know a good shoe when they feel one.

Pros 👍

Nurses do a lot of walking, so when they recommend a pair of shoes, we listen. "I love my Hey Dudes," one dished. "I am a nurse and need a comfortable shoe. These shoes meet every expectation and then some. I love them. They are so comfortable. Definitely will be buying another pair or two."

"Best shoes I've ever owned," added another. "I'm a nurse and have had plantar fasciitis for years. … Since I started wearing Hey Dudes my feet have not hurt … and I wear nothing but Hey Dudes now!"

Educators can't get enough of these comfy loafers either. "Best. Shoes. Ever. Purchased," raved one. "I'm a teacher ... I'm on my feet all day. When I go home, I'm a ranch wife and boy mom. These are the best shoes I've ever had. They're so comfy. I'm flat-footed, so they are perfect."

Multiple shoppers raved about how these are their go-to Disney shoes, and for good reason: You can walk miles in them and have a spring in your step the entire time. "They live up to their hype!" added a convert. "Bought them for a Disney trip. Super lightweight and comfy! Also, the white is still white after Disney."

Another grateful traveler wrote: "No cortisone shot needed. Every time I've gone to Disney for the last six years, I have come home needing a cortisone shot for my plantar fasciitis. However, four days later, I feel just fine walking around. I am so thankful to have found these shoes. They are so light and supportive that I plan to buy more for daily wear at work."

Cons 👎

For all the positives, there were a few gripes too. "I do feel like this shoe runs a little smaller than normal," noted one reviewer. "They're snug, but do stretch out a little over time. Will probably size up for my next pair."

"These were so cute and comfortable. Unfortunately, I have a narrow foot, so it felt very floppy," confessed a shopper. "I returned them and am ordering the same thing in a smaller size."

A final wearer wrote, "I am between sizes and disappointed they do not offer half sizes. I typically wear a 7.5 but had rounded up to an 8. The shoes are comfortable, but the back slips off my heel slightly when I walk."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $14 $25 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $37 $70 Save $33 See at Amazon

Style

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Top $20 $27 Save $7 See at Amazon

Warner's Easy Does It Bra $21 $42 Save $21 See at Amazon

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $23 $70 Save $47 See at Amazon