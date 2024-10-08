Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love these walking shoes — and they're down to $28

On your feet all day? Then you know the importance of investing in a pair of shoes that can handle the stress. Reviewers say that Slow Man Walking Shoes are up to the task. Equipped with a perforated arch and air cushioning, these kicks were designed for hours of comfortable wear. (There's a reason we named them "Best Breathable Option" in our roundup of the Best Slip-On Sneakers.) And they won't hurt your wallet, either — grab ’em on sale for as little as $28, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At just $28, this is the lowest we've seen these drop this year. Plenty of name brands claim they can support your feet on even your most intense days, but they also come with equally intense price tags — and who wants to spend upwards of a hundred bucks on sneakers?

Why do I need these? 🤔

The kicks are made of mesh fabric, so they feel light on your feet and are just as flexible as your favorite pair of socks. The outsole has an air bubble — which board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg says is “a great shock absorber” — and the chunky rubber sole provides “plenty of cushioning.” The wide toebox accommodates bunions and hammertoes too. The durable sole helps prevent slips.

We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet! These sneakers have over 57,800 five-star ratings. We’ll wait as you pick up your jaw from the floor.

We'd really be a bunch of heels if we didn't mention that these babies come in two dozen different colors. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Fans praise virtually every part of these sneakers, from the sole to the style, and they all agree on one thing: They’re hands-down the most comfortable shoes they own.

Pros 👍

The ultimate test for a pair of sneakers? If nurses and doctors can get behind them. In the case of the Slow Man Walking Shoes, they can.

“I work 12 hours a shift as a nurse,” one health-care worker wrote. “I have problems with swelling and pain in my feet. These have helped tremendously because they have give to them. They also have a nice arch and good cushion. I liked the black so much I bought this pair in khaki for regular wear when off work. My black pair are ONLY for work and stay at the hospital.”

Another chimed in: “ VERY comfortable!! Bought a second pair. Not tight on my feet or toes. Good arch support. I'm an older nurse and Very surprised at how well these shoes work for me.”

It’s not just nurses. Educators love these shoes, too: “I have worn these shoes religiously to school, as they are more comfortable, professional, and supportive than my Nike shoes or others” one noted. “I have 0 pain in my feet in these shoes, unlike others that I’ve tried. I wish they had a green! I’ll keep buying more as these wear out, but I’ve had two of them for over a year and they’re great, no signs of wear. These were a random purchase, but I ended up loving them.”

“I am a teacher and spend all day on my feet,” another wrote. “I can't tell you how much money I've spent over the years trying to find shoes that will keep up with my hectic lifestyle. Well, these are it! These shoes are magical. No longer do I run into my house at the end of the day just to kick my shoes off. Sometimes I forget I have them on. They have walked through many, many airports and conventions with me. I've turned on so many of my teacher friends to these. They are washable and look great. Awesome colors and the price is right.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say getting these on can be tricky.

"Very comfortable ... but really hard to pull on!" reported one reviewer. "I just love these shoes, once you can pull them on. They really need a pull tab on the heel. They are so soft that they often just roll over and fold over on the stiffer heel portion and you have a hard time getting your finger in to slide it up and over the heel. I tried using a short shoe horn, and sometimes it works and other times I just give up... I have ordered a long shoehorn to see if it helps." (Psst: This top-selling long shoehorn is just $10.)

Another agreed: “A little tough to get on at first but well worth it. Great shoes!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these comfy sneakers, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Your October Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. And find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $17 $25 Save $8 Editor-approved See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $20 $35 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $30 $134 Save $104 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Travelambo Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Yamiu Waterproof Travel Shoe Bags, Set of 4 $10 $22 Save $12 lowest price ever See at Amazon

Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit $13 $23 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Bagail 8-Piece Packing Cube Set $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans $16 $48 Save $32 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

Merokeety Long-Sleeve Turtleneck $26 $50 Save $24 with coupon | Lowest price ever See at Amazon