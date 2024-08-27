Team GB Paralympian Kadeena Cox: "Don't tell me I can't do something"

This month, one of Great Britain’s most formidable Paralympians will start her Paris 2024 journey. Kadeena Cox is a 12-time gold medallist across both cycling and para athletics and a world record holder. We meet in London, a few weeks before the start of the Paralympics, and before she returns to training after an injury.

She is supremely personable and irrepressibly chatty. She is excited about Paris, largely because the proximity of the location means that her friends and family can more easily attend. “It feels like everyone I know is coming out,” she says, with a laugh. “I've got random people walking by my neighbourhood telling me they are coming! But the idea we will have more fans there is great. Obviously, I am biased, but I feel like the British fans are the best in the world.”

Quite beyond the possibility of more Union Jacks in the crowd, it seems these sporting tournaments are, much like Paris itself, always a good idea. “Honestly,” she says wistfully, “the Olympics and Paralympics are unlike any like other competition you will ever do. They are so special.”

There was a time when Cox feared she would never compete in either. She began sprinting competitively from the age of 15. In 2014, aged 25, when training for the Loughborough Internationals, she had a stroke. Months of physio seemingly restored her to health before strange tingling sensations and numbness in her body led to a devastating diagnosis: multiple sclerosis.

It was a blow that could and would have shattered many, but Cox displayed a fighting spirit that, even within minutes of meeting her, you know is an innate part of her character. “After my diagnosis, one of my first thoughts was about getting back into sport,” she says. “I think I was still in my hospital bed when I looked up becoming a parasport athlete. It was a huge adjustment, but I wasn't so bothered about what it would be like, it was just about doing it.”

There is a joyous breeziness to Cox that belies the sheer power of her perseverance. In her new post-diagnosis sporting life, she has achieved unbelievable success, becoming a world record holder, and a World and Paralympic champion. Yet it wasn’t plain sailing. “I was really struggling, because even though I was ranked higher, I was going slower, and I just kept comparing myself to the old version of me,” she admits. “It was like I had to mourn that side of me and realise that that version of me no longer existed.”

Her remarkable second act has been soundtracked by the double-edged sword of naysayers. She confesses she has lost count of the number of people who have told her that she won’t make the team, that she can’t achieve anything anymore, that she will never again be considered an elite sportswoman. “When someone tells me I can’t do something, it just lights that fire in me,” she says. “Don't tell me I can't do something, because I will go out there and prove you wrong.”

That driving force that fuels her began in her childhood. “I think I've always been quite a strong-willed person. My mum literally says I ran before I could walk,” she says, adding that her strong single mother remains a huge influence on her. “She didn't have any support, so she basically had to be an absolute grafter. Growing up around that instilled in me the drive to be able to overcome things. If I couldn't do something, I'd keep doing it and doing it and doing it until I got it right.”

Despite this instinctual resolve, she admits that, before her disability, she didn’t know “just how strong I could be”. “I always just tell myself: as much as it's hard right now Kadeena, you've been through this before – you can overcome it.”

A surprising hurdle she must face as a parasport athlete is the level of disbelief around her disability. “People just don’t believe I have one,” she says, with a game shrug that betrays a hint of sad exhaustion. Her MS is an invisible illness, which is nonetheless incredibly incapacitating. She often loses bladder control or feeling in one side of her body and regularly must rely on a wheelchair or cane. “I get it all the time on social media: people commenting on my videos, telling me I’m faking it,” she says. “I don't find it that bad anymore, because I now use it as an opportunity to educate people.”

Cox is passionate about using her platform to battle misconceptions about her illness and be a supportive force for other people with MS. She cites the messages she gets, especially from young or recently diagnosed people, as well as those looking to still pursue sport, as one of the highlights and most important parts of her job. The positive impact she can have feels very similar to the way she describes the unifying power of sport.

“It is a celebration of different things: how amazing our bodies can be, how different they can be, what happens when you challenge yourself.” She smiles and adds: “I just think it's so beautiful that we can have the Olympics and Paralympics, especially now, when there's so much negativity in the news. Having this positivity right now shows how much we can pull together. Everyone gets behind it.”

This Paralympics, much like the crowds from her own neighbourhood, everyone will certainly be behind Kadeena Cox.

Kadeena Cox is a Team Samsung Galaxy ambassador, embodying Samsung’s ‘Open Always Wins’ spirit for Paris 2024.

