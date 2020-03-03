The Teaser for the New Season of 'Little People, Big World' Has Us Super Emotional

From Good Housekeeping

Little People, Big World is returning to TLC with a new season on March 31, 2020.

A teaser for the season reflects on Matt and Amy Roloff's marriage and how they've started moving forward separately on Roloff Farms.

LPBW’s upcoming 2020 season will also show Tori and Zach Roloff as they expect their second child.

It’s almost time: Little People, Big World is returning on March 31 with “a season of change.”

Nearly a year after LPBW fans last saw the Roloff family in a heartbreaking finale, TLC shared a glimpse of what’s to come in the new 2020 season.

“Big changes and new beginnings,” read the Instagram post of the 3-minute trailer. “Over the years life has taken the Roloffs in unexpected directions — and with grandchildren, farm renovations, and new romances, no one knows what the future may hold. Follow their next chapter on the season premiere of #LPBW.”

Since first airing in 2006, viewers have seen Matt and Amy Roloff raise their four children — Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — in front of the cameras. And more than a decade later, the Roloff tribe has experienced several important changes.

Most recently, two more grandchildren, Lilah Ray and Bode James, were welcomed into the family, and Amy also got engagement to her boyfriend of three years, Chris Marek.

Not to mention, last summer, Amy decided to accept a buyout from Matt, ultimately leading her to move off of Roloff Farms this past December. And although Amy captured the monumental moment on her Instagram, fans will experience it from a closer perspective in the new season.

Of course, there will also be a spotlight on Matt’s relationship with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, who both understandably can’t get enough of the Roloff grandkids.

And while there’s a lot of new ground to define, Matt and Amy always make sure to keep their family at the center of it all.

