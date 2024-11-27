Teenage photographer who hugged Princess Kate dies aged 17

Liz Hatton, who tenderly shared a hug with the Princess of Wales last month has sadly died from cancer at the age of 17.

The teenager had met with Prince William and Kate on 2 October after the Prince of Wales invited her to take photographs during an investiture ceremony. Liz had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in January and made a photography bucket list.

Kate met the young photographer last month (Instagram)

Liz's mother, Vicky Roboyna shared on X: "Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last. Even yesterday, she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year.

"She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for. No-one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill."

Liz was joined by her family when she met the royals (Instagram)

Vicky also offered thanks to those who helped Liz to achieve her dreams, concluding: "You ensured Liz's last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end."

Following their meeting of Liz, the Prince and Princess tweeted: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C."

Liz also took to social media to share the photos and share her thanks to the royals for their kindness. "Such a lovely, genuine and kind people, I'm over the moon that my family and I had this experience."

William invited Liz to take the photos after he learned of her story through the London Air Ambulance Charity.

Liz's story touched many, and during an interview on Good Morning Britain following her meeting with William and Kate, presenter Robert Rinder ended up in tears.

Towards the end of the interview, Rob asked Vicky how proud she was of her daughter, to which she said: "We're proud of her every single day. She's faced this with such determination. She always says she's not scared of dying, she doesn't want to leave us behind but she's not scared.

"She gets up and lives each day and I'm not sure I could do it if I was her. She's amazing," added Vicky, holding back tears.

When the camera cut back to Rob and his co-host Kate Garraway in the studio, the barrister was in tears. "Thank you so much," he said.