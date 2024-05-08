Telling sign Princess Kate's recovery is going well as Prince William makes big decision

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the Dog & Duck pub during their visit to Soho (Getty)

The Princess of Wales' recovery appears to be on track as she continues with her treatment and recuperation at home in Windsor following her cancer diagnosis in March.

Since the start of the year, Prince William has modified his diary to help support his wife Kate and their three young children; Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

Princess Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy (Getty)

In a telling sign that Princess Kate is making progress with her health, Kensington Palace recently confirmed Prince William, 41, will engage in two public engagements which will see him leave Windsor for one night.

On Thursday, the royal will make his first official visit to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly since becoming Duke of Cornwall.

For the first part of his trip, William will visit the site where the Duchy of Cornwall's first homeless housing project will be built, in Nansleden, Newquay. The project, delivered alongside Cornish charity St Petrocs, will provide 24 homes with wraparound support for homeless people.

Prince William has been supporting his wife Kate and their three children during this unprecedented time for the family (Max Mumby/Indigo)

The dad-of-three will then visit Fistral Beach, where he will meet organisations who take care of it.

On Friday, Prince Wiliam will travel to the Isles of Scilly to St Mary's harbour, which is run by the Duchy, and handles passengers and vessels. He will spend time with harbour operators before paying a visit to St Mary’s Community Hospital.

Since the announcement, it has been reported that the Prince of Wales will carry out more engagements before his children go on summer holiday in July and August.

According to The Times, Prince William plans to "increase his diary of public engagements over the next two months". It is also understood that Prince William has no plans to see his brother Prince Harry when he is in London on Wednesday, and will instead be in Windsor to conduct an investiture.

Updates on Princess Kate's health have been sparse since she announced she was receiving preventative chemotherapy in March. At the time, the royal appealed for "some time, space and privacy" while she completes her treatment. Watch below...

On 22 March, the Princess announced her diagnosis in a moving video message, saying to the camera: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

Prince William has continued doing public engagements (Getty)

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Prince William has since given small updates on Kate during his few public engagements, assuring royal watchers that is "looking after" the Princess. Last week, the royal was asked about the well-being of Kate and their children, to which, he reassuringly responded: "All doing well."