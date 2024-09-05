Ten ways to fix our broken rail system

On the eve of the largest reorganisation of the railways since privatisation, what are the changes and improvements that we really need? Forget the gimmicks – here are 10 key areas to focus on.

1. Make fares simpler

This Gordian knot has to be tackled. Successive administrations have shied away from it, largely because the Treasury fears reform might lower revenues. The answer, says Mark Smith, who runs The Man in Seat 61 website, is “to reassure the risk-averse Treasury that prices within a new structure will not be difficult to adjust” if receipts fall. They might actually rise – studies show that 35 per cent of people for whom rail travel is an option are put off by the complexity of fares.

2. Revive lost rail links

No significant money was ever on the table for the previous government’s Restoring Your Railway scheme, so Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s early decision to axe it was an easy one. Yet the scheme attracted 160 bids for funding of business cases, reflecting the strong desire of many authorities for revived rail links. Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, is now charged with assessing schemes on a case-by-case basis. Many offer a compelling return on investment.

Though funding is certain to be limited in the foreseeable future, modelling of the full economic, social and environmental benefits of rail connectivity could help unlock funding from a variety of sources. Among the foremost candidates are March to Wisbech, Skipton to Colne, and Okehampton to Bere Alston to provide a second route to Plymouth to support the vulnerable coastal route through Teignmouth.

3. Rethink our stations

We need to emulate the likes of Switzerland and Japan and make stations multi-modal transport hubs and welcoming centres of civic facilities, such as nurseries, bike repair, surgeries, cafés and community spaces. Short-term franchises have been blamed for lack of interest in maximising the use of station buildings. We need more imaginative thinking, harnessing the splendid work done by the Community Rail Network in forming and supporting station adoption groups.

4. Improve punctuality

The current travails of German railways, with lamentable standards of cancellations and timekeeping, are the consequence of years of inadequate investment. The causes behind train delays are varied – among them, infrastructure or train failures, insufficient staff, trespassers causing lines to be shut, bridge bashes by lorries. Some are outside the railways’ control but a relentless focus is needed on those within it – punctuality and reliability are consistently the top priority for passengers in Transport Focus surveys.

5. Get HS2 back on track

The National Infrastructure Commission has warned that lack of rail capacity risks restraining growth in key locations, and nowhere is this truer than the northern, Phase Two section of HS2. Its whimsical cancellation by Rishi Sunak is regarded as one of the worst transport decisions in decades: scrapping the most important and the cheapest-to-build part of HS2, coupled with the impasse over Euston, has destroyed much of the value of Phase One, besides wasting £100 million in avoidable costs, according to the National Audit Office. Reversal of this folly in some shape or form is imperative to provide the capacity needed on Britain’s busiest rail corridor.

6. Install better seats

Clean toilets and interiors, clear information on connections and delays, a decent seat – these are passengers’ top priorities in Transport Focus surveys. The last of these might be the most fundamental; there was such an outcry about the ironing-board seats on GWR and Thameslink trains that their inadequacy was debated in Parliament in 2018. Perhaps the time has come to revive the design panel that advised British Rail in its more progressive years. Improvements in terms of food and drink seem less likely; changing habits and shorter journey times have consigned all but a handful of dining cars to history.

7. Focus on families

Leisure travel has revived quicker than business travel or commuting, so a rethink about train design and facilities should focus on the needs of families. Trains in Germany and Switzerland have family coaches with a play area, space for buggies and sockets for heating bottles.

8. Integrate with other modes of transport

The reason Switzerland has one of the best public transportation systems in the world has as much to do with integration between different modes as the quality of its trains and punctuality. This is achieved despite multiple ownership and by seeing buses and trams as feeders to the railway. Trains have screens informing passengers of connecting buses and trams at the next station. The reversal of UK bus deregulation and delegation of more powers to regional and local authorities should help us emulate Swiss practice.

9. Go electric

Britain has one of the lowest percentages of electrified railway in Europe, at 38 per cent. Electric trains are lighter, more reliable and cheaper to maintain. Scotland has created a rolling programme of electrification to retain and enhance a skilled workforce, in turn refining best practice and reducing cost. The rest of the UK should follow suit.

10. Think big

Any rail revolution needs to work in harmony with Labour’s plans to build hundreds of thousands of houses. Unless those houses come with good public transport links, we will be locked in decades of car dependency – the opposite of what is required to meet net zero goals.