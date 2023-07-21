Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund announce engagement

Fans met the announcement with congratulatory comments for the tennis power couple.

Tennis power couple Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund announce engagement via Instagram/ @mirjambjorklund

Love is in the air for tennis stars Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund.

On Thursday, Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov and Swedish tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund set hearts aflutter with their engagement announcement.

Bjorklund took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a carousel of black and white photos — two capturing Shapovalov down on one knee popping the question and one of the pair locking lips after Bjorklund said yes.

The accompanying caption was kept short and sweet, with only a diamond ring and a white heart emoji, and a thank you message for the photographer who captured their "special moment."

Fans quickly met the announcement with congratulatory comments for the tennis power couple.

"Wow, guys! Congratulations," an Instagram user wrote.

Another added: "Woo! Love it! So happy for the two of you."

"These photos are absolutely gorgeous. Such a perfect picturesque moment. I'm so happy for you both," a fan penned.

"This is so beautiful," commented another. "Such a beautiful moment," someone echoed.

"So happy for you guys! A perfect match for each other!," one fan shared.

Hailing from Richmond Hill, Ont., Shapovalov met Bjorklund back in early 2019, and the two began dating in June that same year.

Last month, Shapovalov shared a selfie with his Instagram followers of the pair at Wimbledon together, marking their fourth anniversary.

"Happy four years with my bestie," he captioned the snap alongside a heart emoji."Looking forward to many more great years together."

In March, just ahead of International Women's Day, Shapovalov penned a powerful essay dedicated to his now-fiancé for The Players' Tribune, addressing the gender pay gap among tennis players.

"I used to be naive about tennis. When I started out, I kind of assumed that male and female pros were treated the same way," he admitted. Shapovalov added:

"Some say women don’t sell as many tickets, but when I go to matches the stadiums are full. I took a picture of the stands when Mirjam was playing Daria Saville at the WTA 250 in Washington, D.C., in August last year. It was packed."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.