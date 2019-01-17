Teresita Marquez unsure about competing in pageants again

17 Jan – Kapuso actress Teresita "Wyn" Marquez recently admitted that she is uncertain about reentering Binibining Pilipinas in the near future.

As reported on PEP, the actress, who previously broke record by becoming the first Filipina to win Reina Hispanoamericana in the country's first attempt, revealed that she has received a lot of messages from supporters asking her to compete again in different pageants.

"I am grateful that you still support me and push me to join because you believe in me, but to be honest, I'm really not sure yet," she said.

Marquez revealed that she already has a lot on her plate, and that she has also been receiving a lot of opportunities from many places.

"I'm happy with my crown. I'm happy with what I win," she added.

Marquez also acknowledged that she doesn't have much time, as she is turning 27 this year, while most pageants' age bracket is only up to 28.

It is noted that Marquez had once competed in the Binibining Pilipinas in 2015, but failed to secure a spot. She later joined Miss World Philippines, and won the title to compete in the Reina Hispanoamericana, which she won in late 2017.

