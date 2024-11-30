Teri Hatcher Creates Over-the-Top Gingerbread Houses Every Holiday Season: 'I've Made a Gingerbread Chandelier' (Exclusive)

Hatcher tells PEOPLE she made a Barbie Dreamhouse completely out of gingerbread during the holiday season

Randy Shropshire/Getty Teri Hatcher at the It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2024 event on Nov. 19

Teri Hatcher has a delightfully delicious — and architecturally impressive — holiday tradition.

The actress tells PEOPLE that she looks forward to crafting over-the-top gingerbread creations during the Christmas season, revealing her baking prowess while chatting at the It's a Wonderful Lifetime Yuletide event in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

"I'm definitely that person who's in my kitchen, baking and baking, baking and baking, and having Christmas movies basically on 24/7 in the background," the 59-year-old says.

These gingerbread structures are "usually quite extravagant," Hatcher says. "My rule on gingerbread is everything has to be edible. You can't cheat at all."



Hatcher loves to challenge herself, and says she's made a gingerbread chandelier (which she shared pictures of in 2018), a church and a Barbie Dreamhouse.

Teri Hatcher/Facebook Teri Hatcher shares a photo of her 2018 gingerbread creation

And while her daughter Emerson Tenney, 27, has mostly tapped out of helping the How to Fall in Love by Christmas star with the gingerbread creations does get an assist in the kitchen on Thanksgiving day and Christmas day.

"She certainly learned a lot from me about cooking and she loves to cook herself, but in terms of baking, the gingerbread thing is always a pretty big deal," Hatcher tells PEOPLE.

As for this year's edible creation, though, Hatcher says she hasn't yet decided.

"I did really love the Barbie house and I've been very into Legos of late," says Hatcher.

