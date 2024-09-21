Tess Daly is a vision in fiery fitted suit for Strictly's first live show

After dazzling us during the official launch last Saturday, Tess Daly has pulled out all the stops for Strictly Come Dancing's first live show of 2024.

The broadcaster appeared alongside her co-presenter Claudia Winkleman to welcome the celebrity hopefuls as they make their debut on the ballroom dancefloor, and Tess' sensational look deserves tens across the board.

Tess wowed in red (BBC)

Tess, 55, was a vision in a fiery red cropped blazer with matching trousers. She elevated her look with a pair of killer metallic heels.

Tess rocked a fiery red look (Instagram/BBC Strictly)

The mother-of-two wowed in the hair and makeup department, too, with the presenter styling her blonde locks in a stellar blow-dry with ultra-glamorous makeup.

Tess, who has been the face of Strictly since it began 20 years ago, debuted her look for the first live show on Instagram ahead of the show commencing on BBC One.

Last week, the launch of Strictly 2024 saw Tess, fittingly, opt for sequins with a form-fitting halter neck silver gown which shimmered immensely under the studio lights.

The gown accentuated Tess' enviable figure and was polished off with a draped neckline. Tess allowed the dress to do the talking and chose neutral heels and subtle jewellery. Gorgeous.

Prior to Saturday's first live taping at Elstree Studios, Tess joined her hubby Vernon Kay during his BBC Radio 2 show on Friday morning.

Giving listeners a taste of what's to come, she said: "The excitement is palpable in the studio today. It's really building, because all 15 celebrities are dancing live for the very first time on tomorrow night's show.

"Costumes are being finalised, fake tan sessions are being booked."

Tess added: "We've got sambas, two sambas, and the samba's challenging as a first dance, so that's going to be really interesting. We've got cha chas, and when I tell you that Paul Merson’s American Smooth is not to be missed, I promise I am not joking.

"We just can't wait for everyone to see all the hard work these brilliant celebrities have put in in the training room, it's gonna [sic] be an amazing show!"

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly (Guy Levy)

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with HELLO!, the Strictly star opened up about how working on the show for two decades has had its impact on her family, particularly her two daughters, Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 15.

"My daughters haven't known anything other than their mum working Saturday nights across their autumn term. It's been ever-present for them, literally since they were in the womb."

On her return to the BBC Latin and ballroom competition, she added: "I wouldn't be human if I didn't get the rush of adrenaline that comes from live television. But even after 20 years, it's still a buzz and I love the feeling of being in the flow."