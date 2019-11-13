'Hold on tight': Tessa Virtue shows off sultry side ahead of ice dancing retirement

Tessa Virtue’s latest look may be too hot for the ice.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist set social media on fire by sharing a sultry photo of herself that deserved all the fire emojis.

Taken during a photoshoot with Toronto-based photographer Nikki Ormerod, Virtue posed seductively holding onto a black rope while wearing a black latex two piece ensemble, black leather boots and heart shaped earrings.

With the simple caption, “Hold on tight,” fans couldn’t get enough of the athlete’s transformation from Canada’s sweetheart to into the high-fashion alter-ego she calls “Vicky Vice.”

“You just shut down Instagram,” wrote Entertainment Tonight Canada host Sangita Patel.

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden was lost for words, just writing “Holy crap,” while another fan wrote, “This gave me heart palpitations!”

According to Ormerod, the pair collaborated on the shoot to showcase her range in front of the camera, and usher in a new phase in her career.

Ormerod shared photos from the shoot with the caption, “I shot Tessa Virtue for the 2018 Olympics with her ice dancing partner Scott Moir. They took home the Olympic gold medal that year with some of the most iconic performances the world has seen. Tessa retired after being recognized as one of the worlds most decorated Olympic figure skaters of all time. I worked with Tessa last month to create some new images that illustrate her depth as a performer and the emotion that goes along with ending a chapter that will go down in the History books. Thank you for trusting me. You’re an amazing inspiration, Tessa.”

In September 2019, Virtue and ice dancing partner Scott Moir, announced their plans to retire from the sport after skating together for more than 22 years, and revealed their Canadian Rock the Rink tour would be their last performance together.

“After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” Virtue said in a video alongside Moir. “This is so personal and emotional for both of us.”

Moir added, “It just feels for us like it’s the right time to say goodbye while we’re still loving and enjoying the sport as much as we always have been. This is my first selfie video, and I’m not going to cry. What a beautiful ride it’s been.”

Both Virtue and Moir have yet to reveal their plans post-retirement, as they prepare to give their final performance on November 23, during the show’s last stop in St. John’s, Newfoundland. They retire as the most decorated figure skaters in history, with a total of five Olympic medals, three world championship titles and eight national titles.

