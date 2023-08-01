Tessa Virtue shares video of 'impressive' core workout: 'Incredibly strong!'

Tessa Virtue is impressing her fans with her latest workout video. (Photo via Instagram/ @tessavirtue17)

Tessa Virtue is giving fans a life update.

On Monday, the Canadian ice dancer took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps and videos, giving her followers a small glimpse of her life lately — a mix of fitness, adorable pet moments and stylish outfits.

One of the highlights of the photo dump was an "impressive" video of the Olympic gold medalist demonstrating an "intense" core workout. In the video, she can be seen hanging from a sturdy metal bar with her hands while repeatedly raising her legs.

Clad in pale blue leggings and a matching sports bra, her "incredible" strength and fitness were on full display.

Virtue also shared a few heartwarming moments with her furry companion, Zoë, and showcased her impeccable style. One of the videos featured her confidently strutting in a chic green pencil skirt and matching blazer, and in another, Virtue posed next to a friend while wearing a stunning, black satin maxi dress.

"Just saying hi," she captioned the post.

In the comments, fans applauded the 34-year-old's athletic prowess and swooned over her vibrant looks.

"You're incredibly strong, lady! Please drop your full ab routine. PS, love the gym set! So cute," an Instagram user wrote.

"Holy abs," added another. "That workout looks intense AF. Seriously impressive."

"Inspiring as always," someone chimed in.

"Zoë and your abs are the stars of this show," one person commented.

"The green blazer and skirt look amazing!" a fan added.

Last month, Virtue shared another photo dump documenting her "life lately," after taking a European vacation. The former Olympian shared footage of a gorgeous infinity pool, the Eiffel Tower, pink roses, wine glasses and posed for a makeup-free, wearing a white towel bath robe and brown tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Story continues

In the photo, Virtue wore her hair tied back in a bun, and held a tea cup in front of her mouth.

"Life lately," she penned in the caption.

"You look so peaceful and relaxed — I love that for you. This post is a whole European vacay mood board. Obsessed," a fan commented.

Another person wrote: "Looks perfect. Love this for you! Hope you have the most amazing summer!"

"Gorgeous, OMG," someone shared, while another added, "Your life looks beautiful."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.