'Thank You, Canada' Skating Tour With Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir To Air On CTV

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony for the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

If you have two eyes, a beating heart and have ever resided in Canada, you're very likely a fan of multiple Olympic gold medal winners and "non-couple" Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir. But we're going to hypothesize that because you're a person who likes feeling joy, you're probably also fond of Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond, and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford too.

Right?

Good news: you'll be able to watch the country's best figure skaters from the comfort of your very own home.

The above-mentioned superstars, along with Elvis Stojko, Kaitlyn Weaver, and Andrew Poje, embarked on a 30-city Thank You, Canada tour last fall. This weekend, CTV announced that it will be broadcasting a show from the tour on Sunday, Feb. 10.

As announced live during the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships, the #ThankYouCanada special is set to air on @CTV on Sunday, February 10 at 7 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/Pl6ABeT7O8 — CTV Communications (@CTV_PR) January 20, 2019

The episode was filmed in Oshawa, Ont. last November. Originally set to air a month later, it was pushed back due to what the network called "post-production challenges."

Fans who have been waiting for a new date seem pretty excited by the announcement.

Finally ..... Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/ORgv2cTYcx — Myriam C (@23Myriam_C) January 20, 2019

In the show, the athletes perform new routines along with fan favourites. Figure skating analysts Rod Black and Tracy Wilson are both involved in the special as well.

Tessa and Scott have had a pretty busy year since the Olympics ended last February: they've released a book and received stars on Canada's Walk of Fame.

