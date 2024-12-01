The 10 best Black Friday stocking stuffer ideas are on sale now, starting at $6

These little surprises are sure to please everyone in your fam. Knock out your holiday shopping early and save.

The whole family will love these stocking stuffers — and you'll love that you can snag them on sale for Black Friday. (Amazon)

Stocking stuffers shouldn't be overlooked. Sure, they're not nearly as exciting as whatever's wrapped underneath the tree, but they're something that someone wouldn't necessarily get for themself. Playing Santa this year? Scroll through these Black Friday stocking stuffer deals (still going strong!) to save on fun fillers for the whole family.



We get it: There are a zillion Black Friday deals happening at Amazon, Walmart and other top retailers right now, so it's hard to figure out if you're actually getting a good deal. Well, you've come to the right place, because we've spent the last few weeks compiling deals, researching price histories and scrapping the fake sales that creep onto our screens. Rest assured, these stocking stuffer deals are too good to pass up — and they're likely some of the lowest prices we'll see until after Christmas.



Keep scrolling for some of the best stocking stuffer ideas you can grab now for a whole lot less at Amazon. (C'mon, you know you want at least one of these for yourself.)



Amazon Bunmo Poppin' Pipes $7 $12 Save $5 Stretch and connect these colorful tubes to create different shapes — or, ya know, one absurdly long tube. "They make a crinkle sound when you pull them apart and push them back together, which my kids really enjoy for stimulation," one satisfied shopper wrote. Give one kid the entire four-pack or divvy them up between stockings. They're on sale for 40% off, so it's a great deal either way. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip In-Car Sauce Holder $10 $13 Save $3 Fast food like French fries and chicken nuggets were made for eating in the car, right? But ketchup? Ranch dressing? Not so much. That is, unless you have a Saucemoto Dip Clip. This condiment contraption clips to your car's air vents so you can dip with utmost ease. $10 at Amazon

Amazmic Amazmic Kids Karaoke Microphone $15 $30 Save $15 Every family has a karaoke star. Gift yours this toy microphone (also available in more colors) for belting out ballads and beyond. In addition to acting as a microphone, this toy is a speaker, voice changer and singing recorder, so yes, you can listen back. $15 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.