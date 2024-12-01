We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The 10 best Black Friday stocking stuffer ideas are on sale now, starting at $6
These little surprises are sure to please everyone in your fam. Knock out your holiday shopping early and save.
Stocking stuffers shouldn't be overlooked. Sure, they're not nearly as exciting as whatever's wrapped underneath the tree, but they're something that someone wouldn't necessarily get for themself. Playing Santa this year? Scroll through these Black Friday stocking stuffer deals (still going strong!) to save on fun fillers for the whole family.
We get it: There are a zillion Black Friday deals happening at Amazon, Walmart and other top retailers right now, so it's hard to figure out if you're actually getting a good deal. Well, you've come to the right place, because we've spent the last few weeks compiling deals, researching price histories and scrapping the fake sales that creep onto our screens. Rest assured, these stocking stuffer deals are too good to pass up — and they're likely some of the lowest prices we'll see until after Christmas.
Keep scrolling for some of the best stocking stuffer ideas you can grab now for a whole lot less at Amazon. (C'mon, you know you want at least one of these for yourself.)
Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel$6$9Save $3
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 6 Pairs$8$10Save $2
Bunmo Poppin' Pipes$7$12Save $5
Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches$9$15Save $6 with Prime
JBL Go 3 Eco Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker$30$40Save $10
Shashibo Shape Shifting Box$18$26Save $8
Saucemoto Dip Clip In-Car Sauce Holder$10$13Save $3
Silicone AirTag Case Holder Key Ring, 4-Pack$8$10Save $2
Dr. Frederick's Original Moisturizing Heel Socks$11$16Save $5
Amazmic Kids Karaoke Microphone$15$30Save $15
A car vacuum can only do so much. This reusable goo, on the other hand, is specially designed to boldly go into air vents, consoles, steering wheels and other hard-to-clean spots. Press it into the car's nooks and crevices, then pull it away slowly to remove years of dust, dirt and grime.
Because self-care is the greatest gift of all. She just needs 15 minutes to reap the benefits of these editor-approved eye masks, which are said to energize tired, puffy eyes with ingredients like sea moss, hydrolyzed vegetable protein and hyaluronic acid.
Stretch and connect these colorful tubes to create different shapes — or, ya know, one absurdly long tube. "They make a crinkle sound when you pull them apart and push them back together, which my kids really enjoy for stimulation," one satisfied shopper wrote. Give one kid the entire four-pack or divvy them up between stockings. They're on sale for 40% off, so it's a great deal either way.
Giving pimple patches as a gift? Hear us out on this one. While we typically stay far, far away from targeted skin-care products in stockings, these star-shaped patches have become, dare we say, cool with teens. They come in a bunch of colors — go with yellow to target surface-level spots or blue for deeper, clogged pores.
Get 32 patches in each refillable carrying case. That's a whole lotta bang for your buck!
For the person who loves their music, this mini portable speaker can connect to their phone or other device via Bluetooth so they can share their favorite tunes with everyone. Sure, it's small, but as one reviewer put it, "This tiny speaker packs a punch."
One box, so many possibilities. Young and old will get a thrill from transforming this geometric wonder into 70 different shapes. One Amazon reviewer noted that this "fantastic fidget toy" was a "great toy for in the car" or "waiting in a doctor's office" — even for adults.
Fast food like French fries and chicken nuggets were made for eating in the car, right? But ketchup? Ranch dressing? Not so much. That is, unless you have a Saucemoto Dip Clip. This condiment contraption clips to your car's air vents so you can dip with utmost ease.
Carry your AirTags in style with one of these silicone cases you can add to your key chain, backpack, suitcase — anything you don't want to lose! You'll get four colors per pack. Don't forget to buy some on-sale AirTags to go inside too.
Heal her cracked heels this winter! She can apply her favorite moisturizer, slip these on to lock it in and wake up to soft, happy feet. One shopper with previously cracked heels shared: "I wear them to bed every night. Very comfortable, and in the morning, my heels are so soft and moist."
Every family has a karaoke star. Gift yours this toy microphone (also available in more colors) for belting out ballads and beyond. In addition to acting as a microphone, this toy is a speaker, voice changer and singing recorder, so yes, you can listen back.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.