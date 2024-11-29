The 10 best Walmart Black Friday deals that compete with Amazon sales, starting at $4
Before you go on a spending spree, check out these Black Friday sales on Ninja, Keurig, HP, KitchenAid and more.
One of the reasons so many people love shopping on Amazon? Compelling prices all year round. But here's a secret — Amazon isn't the only retailer marking down items to save shoppers money. As a professional shopper and an avid deal hunter, I've recently gotten into the habit of checking Walmart before buying anything on Amazon, and get this: it saves me money almost every time. Right now, in fact, Walmart's Black Friday sale features price rollbacks that rival what you'll find at Amazon's Black Friday sale (yes, really!).
Need proof? This popular cordless stick vac is $120 at Amazon. At Walmart, it's just $99! And this TCL 43" 4K TV? Down to just $198 at Walmart, but a whopping $269 at Amazon. Love your coffee? This single-serve Keurig is $80 at Walmart, but has a $128 price tag at Amazon.
If saving money and getting the best deal possible is your top priority this Black Friday, then stick with me. I've compiled even more Walmart offers that are besting the competition over at Amazon below, so keep scrolling.
Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets, 11 Pcs Non Stick Pots and Pans Set$54$200Save $146
HP 15.6-Inch Windows Laptop$199$379Save $180
Tineco A10-D Plus Cordless Stick Vac$99$149Save $50
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker$149$199Save $50
Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Rectangle Food Storage Containers$4$5Save $1
Keurig K-Slim and Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker$76$116Save $40
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer$59$89Save $30
KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender$35$45Save $10
TCL 43-Inch Class S4 4K Smart TV$198$278Save $80
JBL Go 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker$30$50Save $20
Ninja NeverDull Essential Stainless Steel Knife Set, 12-Piece$159$179Save $20
Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Candle$17$20Save $3
Apple AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd Gen$89$129Save $40
Onn 32-Inch Class HD Roku Smart TV$88$98Save $10
The best Walmart Black Friday deals
Ready to upgrade your kitchen with stunning new cookware? This top-rated Carote set includes everything you'll need to whip up delicious meals for yourself or a crowd. The price is down to just $54 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. In comparison, it's $75 at Amazon today.
One of the major features of this HP Laptop 15 is its 15.6-inch touchscreen that comes with HD resolution. It comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed for an operating system that maximizes the capabilities of its touchscreen. It won’t challenge the top-tier models, but it will be more than enough for those who are planning to use it for browsing, writing reports, building presentations and streaming shows. Now only $199, at Amazon it's $254.
This Tineco is a great choice if you want to keep your budget under $100. (On Amazon, it's $120.) It's top-notch at vacuuming edges and does a solid job at cleaning up bare floors while taking on debris from carpets. The run time is about 13 minutes on low mode and 11 minutes on high mode, and it has a color-coded light to warn you when the battery is about to run out. It's quiet and gets a top score for emissions test, which is helpful if you have allergies.
Summer may be over, but that doesn't meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) It's $31 cheaper than at Amazon, so "scoop" it up while you can.
We have two words for you: Thanksgiving leftovers. Whether you're hosting or attending at someone else's home, these takeaway containers will come in handy when it comes to portioning out the remaining turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce. If you purchase this set of three containers at Amazon, you'll spend $13 At Walmart? You're only spending $4.
Solo dwellers or couples whose children have left the nest will appreciate the ability to make a single cup of coffee when the craving strikes thanks to this sleek and slim Keurig. You can choose from three cup sizes, plus there's the option to brew over iced if you want a frosty drink. It's a steal at Walmart for $85. At Amazon, it's $128.
This jack-of-all-trades performs four crucial kitchen functions: air-frying, roasting, reheating and dehydrating. The basket is deep enough to fit a slew of chicken chunks, and easy to clean. If you're feeding a large brood, yes, you may be better served by a larger model, but this 4-quart option is perfect for singletons, couples or a pair of hungry, hungry housemates. It's also $11 cheaper than on Amazon, where it's also only available in black.
Making creamy, smooth soups is light work with this easy-to-use immersion blender. Rather than transferring hot liquid to a traditional blender, this gadget lets you gently pulse the ingredients right in the pot until your creation is your desired consistency. Today, shoppers can buy this blender brand new at Walmart for $35. Even the refurbished model is more expensive at Amazon.
What makes this 4K TV so special? It features a compact and cozy 43-inch LED 4K display with Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. Simply put, colors are vivid and blacks are dark instead of murky. Also on board: HDR settings (High Dynamic Range) for a theater-like vibe. It's available for just $198 at Walmart, compared to $269 at Amazon.
Hosting a holiday gathering this season? Keep the party going and the tunes pumping with this powerful portable speaker that connects via Bluetooth. And bonus it's also waterproof. The price is down to $36 at Walmart. If you buy it at Amazon, it'll set you back $50.
We've said it before and we'll say it again — dull knives are more dangerous than sharp ones. So if it's been a while since you've invested in new cutlery, use this price drop as an opportunity to upgrade. This Ninja Foodi set gets rave reviews from shoppers and includes 10 different knives plus kitchen shears and a built-in sharpener. It's a whopping $200 at Amazon, but savvy shoppers can nab it for $159 at Walmart.
'Tis the season for all things pumpkin, right? If you want your home to smell like a freshly baked pie or a yummy pumpkin-spiced latte, then stock up on these best-selling candles while they're down to just $17 at Walmart. If you buy at Amazon, you'll pay $19 for this one, with others going as high as $30.
There's a reason AirPods always sell out: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but those cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. Forty bucks off a pair of these stellar buds is music to our ears too. At Amazon, a refurbished set costs $174 — that's more than the regular price at Walmart!
You can enjoy a 32-inch TV in your room, den or even kitchen. At this price you might even consider one as a gift. It has HD resolution and pairs with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home — to make you feel right at home. Compare this price to a refurbished one on Amazon — that'll cost you $120.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday sale. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)