The 10 best Walmart Black Friday deals that compete with Amazon sales, starting at $4

One of the reasons so many people love shopping on Amazon? Compelling prices all year round. But here's a secret — Amazon isn't the only retailer marking down items to save shoppers money. As a professional shopper and an avid deal hunter, I've recently gotten into the habit of checking Walmart before buying anything on Amazon, and get this: it saves me money almost every time. Right now, in fact, Walmart's Black Friday sale features price rollbacks that rival what you'll find at Amazon's Black Friday sale (yes, really!).



Need proof? This popular cordless stick vac is $120 at Amazon. At Walmart, it's just $99! And this TCL 43" 4K TV? Down to just $198 at Walmart, but a whopping $269 at Amazon. Love your coffee? This single-serve Keurig is $80 at Walmart, but has a $128 price tag at Amazon.



If saving money and getting the best deal possible is your top priority this Black Friday, then stick with me. I've compiled even more Walmart offers that are besting the competition over at Amazon below, so keep scrolling.





The best Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart HP 15.6-Inch Windows Laptop $199 $379 Save $180 One of the major features of this HP Laptop 15 is its 15.6-inch touchscreen that comes with HD resolution. It comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed for an operating system that maximizes the capabilities of its touchscreen. It won’t challenge the top-tier models, but it will be more than enough for those who are planning to use it for browsing, writing reports, building presentations and streaming shows. Now only $199, at Amazon it's $254. $199 at Walmart

Walmart Tineco A10-D Plus Cordless Stick Vac $99 $149 Save $50 This Tineco is a great choice if you want to keep your budget under $100. (On Amazon, it's $120.) It's top-notch at vacuuming edges and does a solid job at cleaning up bare floors while taking on debris from carpets. The run time is about 13 minutes on low mode and 11 minutes on high mode, and it has a color-coded light to warn you when the battery is about to run out. It's quiet and gets a top score for emissions test, which is helpful if you have allergies. $99 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 Summer may be over, but that doesn't meet your cold dessert cravings need to be. This wildly popular ice cream churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients freeze overnight, press a button and ... ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. (Try flavors like pumpkin and apple cinnamon for fall.) It's $31 cheaper than at Amazon, so "scoop" it up while you can. $149 at Walmart

Keurig Keurig K-Slim and Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker $76 $116 Save $40 Solo dwellers or couples whose children have left the nest will appreciate the ability to make a single cup of coffee when the craving strikes thanks to this sleek and slim Keurig. You can choose from three cup sizes, plus there's the option to brew over iced if you want a frosty drink. It's a steal at Walmart for $85. At Amazon, it's $128. $76 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer $59 $89 Save $30 This jack-of-all-trades performs four crucial kitchen functions: air-frying, roasting, reheating and dehydrating. The basket is deep enough to fit a slew of chicken chunks, and easy to clean. If you're feeding a large brood, yes, you may be better served by a larger model, but this 4-quart option is perfect for singletons, couples or a pair of hungry, hungry housemates. It's also $11 cheaper than on Amazon, where it's also only available in black. $59 at Walmart

Walmart KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender $35 $45 Save $10 Making creamy, smooth soups is light work with this easy-to-use immersion blender. Rather than transferring hot liquid to a traditional blender, this gadget lets you gently pulse the ingredients right in the pot until your creation is your desired consistency. Today, shoppers can buy this blender brand new at Walmart for $35. Even the refurbished model is more expensive at Amazon. $35 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja NeverDull Essential Stainless Steel Knife Set, 12-Piece $159 $179 Save $20 We've said it before and we'll say it again — dull knives are more dangerous than sharp ones. So if it's been a while since you've invested in new cutlery, use this price drop as an opportunity to upgrade. This Ninja Foodi set gets rave reviews from shoppers and includes 10 different knives plus kitchen shears and a built-in sharpener. It's a whopping $200 at Amazon, but savvy shoppers can nab it for $159 at Walmart. $159 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd Gen $89 $129 Save $40 There's a reason AirPods always sell out: They're seriously awesome. Sure, everyone might rave about AirPods Pro, but those cost a pretty penny. These second-generation AirPods provide a comparable level of sound, are easy to use and just plain look great. What's more, their charging case slips easily into a pocket or purse (you might even forget it's in there!), and each charge delivers three hours of audio heaven. Forty bucks off a pair of these stellar buds is music to our ears too. At Amazon, a refurbished set costs $174 — that's more than the regular price at Walmart! $89 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. Plus, through December 2, you can purchase a one-year membership for only $49 — that's 50% off — and score early access to Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday sale. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)