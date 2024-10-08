The 12 best Prime Day shoe deals: Podiatrist-approved styles are up to 50% off

We found the best Prime Day deals on Skechers, Adidas, New Balance and more — including a Reebok pair for just $35, down from $80.

To all of you bargain hunters out there: it's your time to shine because October Prime Day is upon us — and, just like it's July counterpart, it's full of major savings. Technically called Prime Big Deal Days, the retailer has the usual time-honored discounts on kitchen, tech, travel and more. However, you can also find surprising (and worth it) markdowns on shoes. Who doesn't love shoes?

I hunt for deals for a living, and there are a zillion shoe deals out there. It's overwhelming — so I did the dirty work for you and curated a list of the deals actually worth your time (read: money). I've sifted through thousands of reviews and combed through the digital racks of Amazon with a fine-tooth comb. For example, you'll find this podiatrist-approved pair of walking shoes for just $29 and a pair of New Balances that dental assistants (who are on their feet all day long) adore for 25% off. Want to dress like your favorite celebs? This top-selling pair of Jennifer Garner's go-to sneaker brand, Asics, is 25% off.

Ready to step to it? Scroll below for our favorite Prime Day shoe deals. And when you're done, take a peek at our list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals to rule 'em all.

Prime Day running shoe deals

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $48 $75 Save $27 with Prime Three words to describe this pair? Stretchy, comfy and cushiony. Plus, the breathable upper fabric prevents feet from overheating, and adjustable laces mean a secure fit. They're the quintessential everyday sneaker, thanks to their sock-like feel. Zaydenberg likes these for people with metatarsalgia (pain and inflammation in the ball of your foot) and bunion deformities, thanks to their wider toe box. While prices vary by size and color, you can get these kicks for as little as $48. "I just got these for my new running shoes," shared an Adidas fan. "They are perfect! I didn't even need to break them in. No pain anywhere because they provide support where needed. I also love that they have a bit of a wider and flexible toe box. This allows for my toes to naturally grip when running." Save $27 with Prime $48 at Amazon

Amazon Asics Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoes $60 $80 Save $20 Want some celeb-approved shoes? Both Kyle Richards and Jennifer Garner — who we constantly look to for style inspo — adore a good pair of Asics. And this top-selling pair is 25% off. Asics is known and loved for reliability. The brand's kicks consistently offer comfort, stability and durability, whatever the activity. These Gel-Venture 9s are made with gel shock absorption at the back to improve impact absorption and create a softer feeling at footstrike. There's also the Amplifoam cushioning for a, you guessed it, more cushioned experience. Amazon customers agree with Kyle and Jen: "I have a very hard time finding shoes that fit me because I have a big and wide foot," explained this Asics fan. This was a great fit and super comfortable. I love the color and the durability of the shoes. The stability is great, and it supports my foot because I have flat feet and it takes away my pain from my feet." $60 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Puremotion Adapt Sneaker $42 $70 Save $28 These Adidas slip-ons routinely top Amazon bestseller lists, and for good reason: Not only are they sleek and stylish — they come in a ton of trendy colors and patterns — they're comfortable for the entire foot. That nearly 50% off price tag doesn't hurt either. Explains board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, "The heel lift is great — it helps take the pressure off the posterior and the bottom part of the heel. The texture of the material doesn’t contribute to creating pressure in that part of the foot as well." "These Adidas are the perfect sneaker for me," wrote one happy customer. "Very lightweight so running is a breeze. Comfortable almost memory-foam-like insole. Very stylish as well, can be worn as casual or activewear." $42 at Amazon

Prime Day walking shoe deals

Amazon STQ Walking Shoes $36 $42 Save $6 with Prime For cushy sneakers, these are as light and breezy as it gets. They have a breathable liner and a mesh upper to keep your tootsies nice and ventilated. That mesh also dries quickly in case you have a run-in with a puddle. The upper shell of the shoes has a low drop near the ankle, and the back top is soft and flexible. That means that if you're prone to blisters, these could reduce the risk of having your ankles rubbed the wrong way. These walking shoes also come equipped with a lightweight, compressed EVA foam insole, which absorbs the tiny shocks you'll encounter as you go about your day and keeps your feet supported without weighing them down. On top of all that, the materials are 100% vegan. "Loved these walking shoes/sneakers," shared a satisfied shopper. "Walked 6-10 miles every day for a week, and they were so comfortable. Didn't have to break them in before. Look great with jeans, skirts and sundresses. Considering buying another pair." Save $6 with Prime $36 at Amazon

Amazon Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneakers $38 $50 Save $12 with Prime These No. 1 bestselling slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a fan!) and don't often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that's podiatrist-certified, so you know you'll get the support you need. Prices vary, depending on color (there are 27 of 'em!) and size. "These shoes are unbelievably comfortable," raved a five-star reviewer. "I don't wear any other brand of shoe. I even got my co-worker hooked on them. I can wear these on my daily walk and my feet never ache anymore. And there's no 'break-in' time involved. You just take 'em out of the box, put them on and never experience any blisters or uncomfortable rubbing." Save $12 with Prime $38 at Amazon

Amazon Reebok Unisex Classic Leather Sneaker $35 $80 Save $45 with Prime | Lowest price ever It's a footwear truism: You can never go wrong with a pair of classic leather Reeboks — especially when they're 56% off (and the lowest price they've ever been at Amazon). Available in this sleek navy blue and over 50 other colors/styles (prices vary), your tootsies will thrive in these sporty-chic shoes. Yahoo writer Britt Ross is a huge fan of her white pair and wore them all over Italy without even a blister. "They're lightweight, have a cushy footbed and are versatile enough to wear with jeans, shorts, skirts or dresses," she said. (Check out her glowing review here.) Of course, she's not the only fan; thousands of Amazon customers have given these a perfect five-star rating. "I am recovering from a broken ankle, and this shoe gives me the support I need to walk on that foot!" exclaimed one happy wearer. "Very pleased! Also, I like the look of the shoe!" Save $45 with Prime | Lowest price ever $35 at Amazon

Amazon Slow Man Breathable Walking Tennis Shoes $29 $36 Save $7 with Prime | Lowest price ever Another pair of podiatrist-loved sneakers, these easy-breezy babies have dropped down to their all-time low price of $29. We even named them the best breathable option in our roundup of the best slip-on sneakers. Lightweight and flexible, these shoes are made with a mesh upper and have a wide toe box for an extra-roomy fit. They're basically like wearing your favorite socks, but more supportive. The outsole has an air bubble — which Zaydenberg says is "a great shock absorber" — and the chunky rubber sole provides "plenty of cushioning." The wide toe box accommodates bunions and hammertoes too. "I am a teacher with both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis," a shopper noted. "I did not know it was possible to come home without foot and leg pain. I wear them every day and will not wear anything else. I have always taken my shoes off as soon as I get home, but I choose to keep these on because they fell better than barefoot." Save $7 with Prime | Lowest price ever $29 at Amazon

Amazon Akk Walking Tennis Shoes $45 $80 Save $35 with Prime On or off the court, these wide, roomy sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. Available in 21 colors, from purple to peach to classic black, they just may become your favorite footwear. And right now, you can get a pair of these podiatrist-approved shoes for as little as $45, all the way down from $80. Akks are serious superstars, with nearly 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. "They're accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits," Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Nonsurgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, told Yahoo. "I am not one to post reviews usually, however, this shoe has exceeded every expectation I could possibly ask for," shared this Amazon fan in their testimonial. "Lightweight, super supportive, slight incline on my hill, cushiony … all the things! I have bought every style/name-brand shoe in the books, at all price points, and this one is the absolute best." Save $35 with Prime $45 at Amazon

Amazon Doussprt Walking Sneakers $29 $60 Save $31 with Prime These slip-ons have a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, plus a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers rave about them, and podiatrists approve of them too. "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," Richard H. Graves, a podiatrist with Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California, tells Yahoo. And these sneakers have support in spades. "I saw these on a waitstaff person," shared a rave reviewer. "I asked her about them and she said how much she loved them and wrote down the information to order on Amazon. I was excited when my order arrived. Sure enough, these are like putting on slippers. I could walk in these all day!" Save $31 with Prime $29 at Amazon

Prime Day slipper deals

Amazon Crocs Unisex Classic Lined Clog $42 $60 Save $18 Reminder: Crocs aren't just for summer. The iconic clogs also come lined with the fuzziest of faux fur. Unlike regular Crocs, these will keep your tootsies warm in the winter, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands. However, they still feature the same soft rubber construction and arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles as the classics. At 30% off, these guys are a total steal (and the lowest price they've been since the summer). Think about it: You're getting both a house slipper and Croc in one — we love a good 2-in-1 deal. "I have been wearing them a ton as I work from home," wrote this happy five-star reviewer. "It's nice to have the option of not using the ankle strap for quick walks. I haven't washed them yet, but what a great feature to have." The same reviewer also notes that the slippers "provide great support" when using the ankle strap. $42 at Amazon

Amazon Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slipper $55 $65 Save $10 with Prime Ugg makes more than just great boots, and these supremely cloud-like slippers are proof. Unlike sandal styles, these Uggs cover your entire foot, meaning they're far less likely to fly off while you're scurrying around the house. Plus, those other styles don't offer much warmth for your poor little exposed toes, whereas these provide fluffy wool insulation from your piggies to your heels. Another plus? Their rubber outsoles help prevent slipping on slick floors, and some reviewers even say they wear them outside for quick tasks like checking the mail. "I love the style of this slipper," shared one reviewer. "My feet are always freezing and these are the warmest slippers I have ever owned. They're comfy too." Save $10 with Prime $55 at Amazon

