The 14 best Black Friday vacuum deals are up to 55% off: Save on Shark, Dyson and more

Granero says, "In a canister vacuum, the dust bin is on wheels and trails behind the cleaner head ... The benefit of a canister vacuum is that the wand is freed up and therefore more nimble. And the Classic C1 Turbo is among the most powerful and versatile models we tried."

She adds, "Where this vac really outpaced the competition was in our 'passenger pet' test — when we used the TurboTeq brush, it sucked up stubborn pet hair in just a few passes. ... We liked how we could customize the suction settings to optimize for not only different surfaces, but different materials in varying heights. ... Despite its fairly large capacity, the Classic C1 Turbo canister was easy to maneuver, especially for this type of vacuum."

