The 14 best Black Friday vacuum deals are up to 55% off: Save on Shark, Dyson and more
We're seeing record-low prices on everything from robovacs to stick models — clean up with these Black Friday vacuum sales before they bite the dust.
Holiday gifts might get all the attention during Black Friday, but don't sweep those practical Black Friday deals under the rug! Now's a prime time to stock up on home essentials and appliances while they're down to some of their lowest prices of the year — and in some cases, ever. Take these Black Friday vacuum deals, for instance. We're seeing sought-after brands like Bissell, Shark and iRobot on sale for record lows, including some Yahoo editor favorites.
Speaking of our team, we shopping pros have years of deal-hunting experience, and we've been hard at work checking sale histories and comparing prices across the web. Because of this, you can feel confident that we're only sharing the deals we deem worthwhile; after all, there are lots of "markdowns" that, well, kind of suck — and not the way that these vacuums do.
We'll be updating this list on the regular, so be sure to check back as more discounts drop. Ready to clean house? Keep scrolling to see which deals floored us. Happy shopping (and saving)!
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum$97$199Save $102
Shark Vertex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum$225$500Save $275 | Lowest price ever
Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum$375$469Save $94 | Editor-approved
Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum$180$300Save $120 with coupon | Lowest price ever
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$250$400Save $150
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum$400$650Save $250
Black+Decker PowerSeries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum$92$130Save $38
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum$149$250Save $101 | Lowest price ever
Narwal Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop$800$1,400Save $600 | Lowest price ever
Eufy G40 Robot Vacuum$150$280Save $130 | Lowest price ever
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$22$38Save $16 with coupon and code
DeWalt 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum$99$179Save $80
Bissell Little Green Cleaner$81$124Save $43
Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum$230$380Save $150 | Lowest price ever
Best Black Friday upright and canister vacuum deals
If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies.
(Psst: This price beats Amazon's!)
Yahoo Senior Home and Garden Writer Kristin Granero says, "This popular lift-away vacuum ... swivels gracefully around and under furniture, and devours dirt like a demon. The vacuum pod lifts away (hence the name) and can combine with attachments for hard-to-reach areas. I gifted this to my parents a few years ago at the suggestion of my Lift-Away-owning sister and, let me tell you, it does not disappoint."
At 55% off, this is as low as the price has ever gone. Check out our roundup of the 10 vacuums Yahoo staffers can't live without for more.
Granero says, "In a canister vacuum, the dust bin is on wheels and trails behind the cleaner head ... The benefit of a canister vacuum is that the wand is freed up and therefore more nimble. And the Classic C1 Turbo is among the most powerful and versatile models we tried."
She adds, "Where this vac really outpaced the competition was in our 'passenger pet' test — when we used the TurboTeq brush, it sucked up stubborn pet hair in just a few passes. ... We liked how we could customize the suction settings to optimize for not only different surfaces, but different materials in varying heights. ... Despite its fairly large capacity, the Classic C1 Turbo canister was easy to maneuver, especially for this type of vacuum."
This is close to as low as it's been all year, FYI — check out our roundup of the best canister and upright vacuums for more.
Best Black Friday stick vacuum deals
All-time low price alert! This powerful 7-pounder tackles pet hair, crumbs and more with ease, according to Granero. She awarded it the title of best cordless stick vacuum, saying it "hit the sweet spot in our testing for a sleek vacuum that offers solid performance, along with some snazzy features, at a competitive price."
She went on to praise its narrow brush head that "swivels like a dream" and described it as "lightweight" and "incredibly quiet — enough that it probably wouldn't wake a sleeping baby." You'll be able to see dirt hiding in dark spaces, thanks to its headlights, and it even has a dust sensor that'll automatically adjust the power depending on how much extra cleaning oomph is required. As for suction? Granero called it "superb," saying it was a champ at "mowing down faux fur, sand, kitty litter, rice and cereal with ease."
Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's nearly 40% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time you tackle a different room.
Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring.
Prefer a lighter vac? This one ranked high on Granero's list of the best Dyson cordless stick vacuums.
"The brush had no problem 'seeing' and sucking up everything in our 'kitchen sink' test, along with finer, hard-to-spot specks of dust and hair on hard floors," she says. "Aside from being the least expensive 'Detect,' the Slim is the lightest (just over 5 pounds) of any Dyson stick vacuum, making it the most agile and — especially with the soft roller in place — least likely to scratch surfaces.'
This price is better than Amazon's, FYI!
If you're in the market for a more budget-friendly cleaner, this cordless wonder is a mere $92, but reviewers say it's comparable to the pricier brands.
It boasts strong suction for zapping up everything from dust to pet hair, and provides up to 44 minutes of run time per charge. Plus, its LED lights help you see those darker spaces, and its cyclonic filtration system traps airborne particles as well.
At nearly 30% off, it's within $2 of its all-time low.
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals
A top-selling Roomba that's nearly 40% off — its all-time lowest price? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app.
Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more.
Yes, this 2-in-1 robovac and mop combo is an investment, but at over 40% off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen it on sale for.
Plus, Yahoo Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida named it the best robot vacuum overall in his test of several models, saying, "It's the one that vacuums and mops most reliably and is least likely to require intervention on my part. Plus, it looks really slick, its glossy all-white dock reminiscent of something you'd find in an Apple Store."
He adds, "I was especially impressed by its tangle-free vacuum brush, which after months of marching over carpet, hair and whatnot remained completely clean. It's also very clever about the way it self-empties its dustbin: It doesn't, instead compacting all the debris it collects. The end result is a dock with room for larger water tanks, and therefore fewer trips to the sink to empty/refill."
Those neglected areas under your beds and sofas are about to get a glow-up, thanks to this slim vac. At less than 3 inches high, it'll glide right under furniture to clean the spaces you can't get to yourself, and with 2,500 Pa of suction, crumbs and dust particles will be quaking in their boots.
This is the lowest we've ever seen it on sale for, so scoop it up before this 46%-off deal speeds away.
Best Black Friday handheld vacuum deals
Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this insanely popular car vac, you'll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it'll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds. Be sure to enter Yahoo's exclusive code 10Thisworx10 at checkout to save over 40%. You're welcome!
Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more.
Mickey D's remnants taking over your ride? Fear not — it's this super-strong hand vac to the rescue, according to Yahoo Senior Home and Garden Editor Jessica Dodell-Feder, who tested it out.
"Like many DeWalt tools, this cordless vacuum cleaner is reliable and powerful," she says. "I was surprised at how easy it was to maneuver considering its exceptionally strong suction."
When Dodell-Feder tested this vacuum, it was a pricey $179 — now, at 45% off, it's down to what appears to be its best price of 2024. Oh, and you can snag batteries and a charger for 60% off as well!
Check out her full roundup of the best car vacuums for a detailed review of this and other models.
Best Black Friday wet vacuum and floor steamer deals
This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave, targets unsightly spots and minimizes odors on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes.
This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for.
Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more.
The fact that this versatile appliance (which functions as both a vacuum and mop) is down to its all-time best price is enough for it to warrant a space in our carts. But throw in a Martha Stewart endorsement, and we're tempted to buy two!
The queen of all things home recently sang its praises in an unsponsored Instagram post, calling it the "best new home appliance." She added, "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it. ... Rather than sweeping (which raises dust), rather than vacuuming and then mopping, this machine does it all!"
