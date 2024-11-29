The 18 best Black Friday luggage deals from Samsonite, Away and more are rolling in

Grab top-rated carry-ons, checked bags and luggage sets for as low as $53. Some are at their lowest price ever!

With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror and Christmas and New Year's creeping up, it's safe to say that holiday travel season is in full swing — and it's just getting started. If you're still holding on to that scuffed-up 10-year-old carry-on or that checked luggage piece that was handed down from your parents or grandparents, now may be the best time for an upgrade since 2024's Black Friday luggage deals are pretty worth it. It also helps that, with some new digs, your holiday traveling will be much smoother, more stylish and worry-free.



Whether you're looking for a carry-on, a larger checked piece or a set that covers all the bases, we've got you covered. On a strict under-$60 budget? This shopper-favorite Rockland Melbourne carry-on is down to just $53 from $140, and lots of shoppers say they've relied on theirs for years. Flight attendants and pilots alike approve of SwissGear luggage, and its soft-side expandable large suitcase is now the lowest it's been all year. For those traveling with family this holiday season, this two-piece Samsonite luggage set is nearly 60% off and comes with a carry-on and a medium checked suitcase.



Don't wait — snag these Black Friday luggage deals now before all your upcoming holiday travels (and check out some more Black Friday travel deals while you're at it). And remember, discounts this good are sure to sail off into the sunset sooner rather than later. So, add them to your cart while you can, and safe travels!

The best Black Friday carry-on luggage deals

Amazon Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Carry-On $122 $200 Save $78 As far as trusted luggage brands go, Samsonite ranks pretty high on the list for many and this hardside carry-on is one of shoppers' all-time faves. It's been rigorously tested to withstand harsh drops and even comes with a 10-year warranty. Inside, you'll find a built-in organization system that helps you keep everything neat and orderly on your trip. This isn't the lowest it's been all year, but at almost 40% off, who's complaining? "Excellent carry-on," one reviewer gushed. "Wheels are so smooth... Easy to push next to you without pulling behind you. Squeezed a week's worth in this carry-on using packing cubes and a very small backpack as a personal [item]." $122 at Amazon

Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On $53 $140 Save $87 It doesn't get much more affordable than this uber-popular Rockland Melbourne carry-on. It's expandable, comes in 13 colors and is over 60% off before Black Friday! Did we mention that more than 8,500 shoppers love this piece of luggage? "We used this carry-on as one of three that our family of five packed in for a weeklong trip," one fan wrote. "We all packed really light but loved the space this carry-on offered. Having them split sides was great for organizing. And it fit fine on all four flights we went on." $53 at Amazon

Monos Monos Carry-On $180 $255 Save $75 Monos' early Black Friday sale is off to a great start and its all-star carry-on is one of its most popular deals. It has a super durable polycarbonate shell that's almost impossible to destroy and wheels that are so quiet that you can barely hear them when you're running to your gate. As someone who uses this carry-on regularly, I can attest to this feature. It's a popular pick among flight crew members too. "I am a flight attendant," one reviewer wrote. "This bag is great! Rolls really well and looks great! Several travelers shared that flight attendants often stop them to ask where they got this carry-on — it's that good. $180 at Monos

Away Away Bigger Carry-On $221 $295 Save $74 Away is kind of like the Apple of luggage: The brand makes quality products yet rarely discounts them. When we saw that its bestselling standard-size carry-on was on sale ahead of Black Friday, we were pretty surprised. This suitcase features a lightweight, durable shell that can take a serious beating and has a built-in interior compression system that helps you pack, organize and protect your things while you travel. There's even a laundry bag enclosed to separate your dirty clothes from your unworn pieces. "The Bigger Carry-On held five dresses, [a] ball skirt, six pairs of shoes, spare jeans, multiple tees, pool and loungewear plus all the foundational garments I needed," one shopper wrote. $221 at Away

The best Black Friday medium luggage deals

Amazon SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage $80 $130 Save $50 | Lowest price this year Here's a veteran luggage brand that's known to last and this piece is the lowest it's been all year. The smooth telescopic handle is easy to pull up and two easy-access front pockets keep essentials accessible. It also has tons of internal storage and a zippered wet bag for those damp swimsuits you need to pack when heading back from a tropical holiday trip. "I can fit a week's worth of clothes in this bag," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I like soft-sided luggage because the hard-sided frame limits the amount you can carry. [I] like the four wheels for ease of movement. Using two wheels is good for those rough surfaces. Best of both worlds." Save $50 | Lowest price this year $80 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage $140 $187 Save $47 | Lowest price this year You may have heard that Travelpro is the favorite luggage brand of flight crew members (including pilots), so whenever we find them on sale, we have to share the knowledge. This medium checked pick is the lowest it's been all year, and aside from being well-constructed, roomy and packed with interior storage, it's also one of the most stunning pieces of luggage we've seen. "I'm 65 years old and needed a large suitcase to check in with airlines," one frequent-flier wrote. "This case was easy to handle, rolled well and at 37.5 lbs, I was able to lift it onto the platform. I watched airline employees literally throw my suitcase and it stayed together!" Save $47 | Lowest price this year $140 at Amazon

Amazon Coolife Hardshell Luggage $85 $100 Save $15 with Prime If you need more luggage space than a carry-on provides, but don't plan on packing enough to fill a large checked bag, a medium is the sweet spot. This hard-sided one from Coolife, which has over 8,000 five-star reviews, features a brushed finish that protects against scratches. It comes in seven colors (all on sale before Black Friday)! "I travel for my job. I'm seven months [in] and have had 80 flights," one shopper wrote. "I typically use the carry-on, but often use the medium size as well. They are durable, the wheels roll smooth. It has minimal scratches and bumps and still fits a lot." Save $15 with Prime $85 at Amazon

The best Black Friday large luggage deals

Amazon Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage $125 $210 Save $85 with Prime If you're looking for a medium suitcase that has it all, this is one of the most reliable options you can buy. It's extremely lightweight with a sleek exterior and an extra-roomy interior once you expand it with the hidden zipper. The interior is fully lined and has two compartments with multiple pockets for easy access and organization. At 40% off, this is a deal you don't want to pass up. "It actually holds my clothes neater than my old suitcases and has more compartments, making organizing easier," one fan wrote. "I've traveled several times now, and they don't dink or dent, and any scratches come right off with a miracle sponge. I've seen similar products at three times the price." Save $85 with Prime $125 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Tourlite Softside Expandable Luggage $170 $212 Save $42 When we see Travelpro luggage prices drop, we stop in our tracks. This one has all of the bells and whistles that you want in a high-end large luggage piece. The water and stain-resistant coating will keep it looking new for longer, the low-profile carrying handles don't stick out, and it expands up to two inches to maximize packing capacity. On top of that, the discount is just *chef's kiss*. "As a former flight attendant, I'm very familiar with Travelpro," one experienced flier wrote. "This is an industry-standard for flight crews. This bag is indeed very lightweight. [The] wheels glide effortlessly and the handle is super comfortable. It's not too big or too small." $170 at Amazon

Amazon American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage $125 $180 Save $55 Here's another legacy luggage brand that's known for its quality and durability. This American Toursiter expandable large suitcase has an ergonomic trolley handle that's easy to hold and pull up in stages. That's all thanks to its wider pull surface that lets you grip it comfortably. Its star feature, though, is its expandability, which comes in handy if you overpack or decide to bring a few extras home for friends and family. "Very tall and held all I needed for a six-day stay at Walt Disney World," an impressed shopper said. "Rolls easily, cleans well. Even works as a prop while waiting in line!" $125 at Amazon

The best Black Friday luggage set deals

Amazon Travelers Club Midtown Hardside Luggage Travel, 4-Piece Set $95 $119 Save $24 Luggage sets just give you so much bang for your buck and this one is the lowest it's been all year. It comes with a carry-on, a 26-inch checked suitcase, a personal item tote and a toiletry bag. The expandable suitcases have a cool separation feature that shoppers love and the hard-sided outer shell can withstand those harsh tosses and drops at baggage claim. You can choose from eight colors, but this black set is the most affordable right now. "I've traveled with these pieces multiple times," one shopper noted. "I used the carry-on on a plane and it had a ton of room. The ability to close one side of the suitcase to separate your clothes and other items is an amazing plus." $95 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics 3-Piece Luggage Set $132 $165 Save $33 This Amazon Basics set has 36,000 five-star fans. They rave about its scratch-resistance, smooth and silent spinner wheels, sleek and luxe design and extra thick shell that feels much more expensive than it is. This set comes with a carry-on and two checked pieces (one medium and one large). See all four colors. "They are great quality," a very pleased shopper wrote. "Love that they nest within each other when not in use for space-saving. It's nice to have the different sizes for different length trips." $132 at Amazon

Amazon Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage, 4-Piece Set $118 $219 Save $101 Though it's currently a huge 45% off before Black Friday, this isn't the lowest this luggage set's been, but at almost $100 off, we can't complain one bit. This softside luggage set comes with a carry-on, two checked suitcases (a medium and a large), and a personal item tote. All three suitcases have two large front pockets for easy access while the tote has one that's still super spacious. The tote's also small enough to easily stow under the seat on planes. "It's way more luggage than I needed, but at this price point, I decided to get it," wrote one reviewer. "I used the largest suitcase for a recent trip to see my son and his family and it works great! Easy to roll and I dragged it up and down stairs with no damage to the wheels." $118 at Amazon

Amazon Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set $169 $400 Save $231 | Lowest price this year The Centric is one of Samsonite's most popular harside luggage models. It's scratch-resistant and is made of super protective polycarbonate material. Right now, this two-piece set (including one carry-on and one medium suitcase) is a sweet 60% off and the lowest price it's been this year. Plus, it comes with a 10-year limited warranty. "Roomy," one fan wrote. "These are a perfect size and sturdy enough to not worry about them being thrown around by the airline. Their firmness makes it easy to close them even when a little full. Have used them three times so far and they do not appear too banged up or scratched up at all." Save $231 | Lowest price this year $169 at Amazon

