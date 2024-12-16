The 18 best last-minute Christmas gifts that will arrive before December 25

I'm not trying to get your tinsel in a tangle, but Christmas is basically a week away. You've still got time (and, ahem, me) on your side, but I wouldn't suggest waiting any longer to sort out what you're sticking underneath the tree. Need some gift ideas that don't feel like an afterthought? I've searched high and low to find the best last-minute Christmas gifts that'll arrive before Santa — and the picks below are the cream of the crop.



And no, you won't find any gift cards or digital subscriptions on this list. There's more than enough time to order something and wrap it up before Dec. 25. Most of these Christmas gifts will arrive in two or three days with Amazon Prime, but select finds from retailers like Kate Spade Outlet and Sephora may take upwards of a week to show up at your door. Either way, they'll all make it with days to spare!



I know time is of the essence, so I'll get right to the good stuff. Need another stocking stuffer for your tween or teen? The NeeDoh Nice Cube is a squishy square of delight (and not to mention, only $5). What about something for your mom or dad who has it all? This gooseneck tablet holder is a no-brainer if their iPad is always attached to their hip. Check out these thoughtful last-minute Christmas gift ideas and so much more down below.

Shop last-minute Christmas gifts by category:

Best last-minute Christmas gifts overall

Amazon Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Car Anyone who drives (or, ya know, rides in the passenger seat) can put this magical goo to good use. Press it into hard-to-clean spots — air vents, cupholders, door handles, you name it — to peel back months (or years) of dirt, dust and debris. "This stuff is fun and super satisfying," one five-star fan raved. "The interior looks like we took our car to get detailed after using this!" $8 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler It may seem like everyone in your life already has one of these "big dumb cups," but that might not be the case. Give them the most sought-after one and pair it with a pack of adorable straw covers. Choose from five sizes (I'm partial to the 40 oz.) and bunch of eye-catching colors, including this striking blue shade. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Herd Mentality: Udderly Hilarious Board Game How well do you know your friends and family? This game will put that very question to the test. Present a question to the group and guess what everyone else jotted down on their notepad — if your answer is in the majority, you win cow tokens. If, say, your answers don't match up, then you're stuck with the pink cow, which prevents you from winning the game. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Body Restore Shower Steamers, 6 Pack These aromatherapy-packed pucks will turn their daily shower into a spa-worthy experience. Just set a tab in the corner of the shower (away from the water) and it'll emit one of six good-for-the-soul scents, including soothing lavender and rejuvenating citrus. $17 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Slow Cooker Set with Scrub Mommy Paid for by Walmart Get two Christmas gifts for the price of one. This set comes with two individually boxed slow cookers, plus a pair of limited-edition Scrub Mommy sponges — one for each gift. Keep in mind that the slow cookers are on the smaller side (2 quarts each), so they're better suited for someone who lives alone or cooks for two. $26 at Walmart

Best last-minute Christmas gifts for men (including Dad)

Amazon Gocii AirTag Wallet Holder, 2 Pack Chances are, he just throws his AirTags into his wallet and calls it a day. Now, he can stick the tracker in one of these sleek holders and slip it into any card slot. "It was super easy to pop the AirTag in and it fits securely," one smart shopper wrote, adding that they also keep one in their passport holder when they travel. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Kosin Barbecue Grill Lights, Set of 2 If he's the practical type, then an everyday problem-solver is arguably the best gift you can give. Enter these magnetic gooseneck lights, which can shine a light on whatever he's grilling. They come powered up with AAA batteries, so he can put them to work as soon as the festivities wrap (or, ya know, during them). $29 at Amazon

Amazon Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder He doesn't go anywhere without his iPad and, well, his body is starting to feel the effects. He can clamp this gooseneck tablet holder just about anywhere — his bed frame, desk, bathtub, kitchen island, you name it — so he can see the screen without craning his neck. $32 at Amazon

Amazon Anker MagSafe Charging Stand Is his nightstand overrun with gadgets, gizmos and all the cords that go with 'em? Then take a cue from Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida and get the "one charger to rule them all." This sleek stand made Broida's list of the best tech gadgets because it "provides bedside homes for your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch, all charged wirelessly and magnetically via a single, unobtrusive power cord." $100 at Amazon

Best last-minute Christmas gifts for women (including Mom)

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set Let Charlotte Tilbury give her the gift of a perfect pout this Christmas. First, she can outline her lips with the pencil for maximum precision, then fill 'em in with a matte lipstick in the same iconic shade. Choose between the OG Pillow Talk or opt for a variation geared toward lighter or darker skin tones. (Psst, Beauty Insiders get free and fast shipping on every order, so sign up if you aren't one already!) $25 at Sephora

Amazon Toes Home Pilates Socks Shopping for a Pink Pilates Princess (if you know, you know)? Then snag this four-pack of multicolor grippy socks, so she can show up to the reformer in style. Even a pilates teacher swears by this style: "They're perfect for someone used to working without socks who wants a little more grip, but still wants control in their feet." $17 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Madison Willow Medium Convertible Crossbody Because Kate Spade is always the answer. This day-to-night beauty is just the right size to hold her everyday essentials, but the gold chain makes it dressy enough for fancier occasions. Order it by noon on Dec. 19 and you'll get it by Christmas Eve — with free shipping, I might add. $71 at Kate Spade Outlet

Best last-minute Christmas gifts for kids and teens

Amazon Tenmiro LED Strip Lights What is with teenagers and colorful lights? We may never know, but one thing's for sure: You'll really up your cool factor if you give them a pack of these bad boys. They can set the vibe with 100 feet(!) of color-changing fun — switch the colors, brightness levels and cadence with the included remote or via the app. "The music sync feature is just the icing on the cake, allowing the lights to dance to the beat of your favorite tunes," one happy customer raved. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Schylling NeeDoh Nice Cube Your house can't handle any more slime. Trust me, I get it. Well, this sensory blob offers the same thrill — minus the mess. They can squeeze, stretch or squish this cube to their heart's content, and it'll always return back to its original shape. You can't select a color when placing your order (either pink, blue or purple), so the final pick will be a surprise for you too. $5 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $10 at Amazon$15 at Oriental Trading Company

