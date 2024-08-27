The 20 best Labor Day travel deals on luggage and accessories — starting at $8

From a four-piece luggage set that's over $300 off to a slim leather wallet that's on sale for just $9, these Labor Day travel deals are worth the investment.

Summer may be winding down, but travel season never really ends. With the fall and winter months coming up, it's time to get your holiday travel plans in order.That means now is a terrific time to shop for travel gear. This year, there are tons of Labor Day travel deals on luggage and accessories that are too good to ignore. We've rounded up the 20 best ranging across Amazon, Walmart and beyond.

If this summer's been expensive for you and you're putting yourself on a strict budget for the rest of the year, you're in luck — most of these deals are under $100. Need new luggage? This highly-rated, hardside set is sleek, durable and is only $90 — a whopping $310 off. If you're on the market for a slim leather wallet to slip into your money belt, this one's on sale for just $9 and has space for cards and cash. Other travel de-stressors like packing cubes, an eye mask, a neck pillow and a flight-attendant-approved phone holder are also on sale for $20 or less.

Keep scrolling for all of the best Labor Day travel deals — and happy trails!

The best Labor Day travel deals of 2024

Amazon Fyy Travel Cable Organizer Pouch $10 $13 Save $3 Travel is rarely as simple as grabbing a bag and heading out the door. Nowadays, you likely need to pack your laptop, tablet, earbuds and phone — and don't forget the chargers. This case keeps all of the cables neatly organized with layers and a variety of compartments to make sure nothing gets tangled. "This is perfect for all the cords and gadgets for a flight," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It's about the size of my hand, and even comes with a wristband. This is very lightweight, but really nice quality." $10 at Amazon

Amazon Travelambo Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 with Prime It's not often that you find a genuine leather wallet at such a great price — and right now it's under $10 for Prime members. There's space for cash and cards aplenty, and it's available in over 30 colors. One of over 40,000 five-star reviewers said this is just what they needed for their long trip. "We just spent three weeks backpacking through Europe, and this was very useful," the shopper wrote. "I needed a small, thin wallet to hold my bills and main cards in the money belt. ... This minimalist wallet did the job." Save $4 with Prime $9 at Amazon

Amazon Yamiu Waterproof Travel Shoe Bags, Set of 4 $10 $22 Save $12 If you don't need a full packing cube set and you're just looking for something to separate your shoes from the rest of your gear, these affordable nylon shoe bags are just what you need. They're spacious enough to fit high heels and high-top sneakers, and at 55% off, you can't go wrong. This is the lowest we've seen these — ever! "I took my workout shoes, hiking boots and everyday casual shoes when traveling [to] Asia for several months last year and these were perfect to keep shoes clean, and also from rubbing up against your clean clothes in a suitcase," one five-star reviewer wrote. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Bagail 8-Piece Packing Cube Set $14 $25 Save $11 with coupon Travel experts and frequent fliers say packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to stay organized. If you tend to overpack or always seem to forget something, they can keep everything tidy and easy to find. In addition to an array of bags in various sizes, this eight-piece set includes a toiletry bag, a shoe bag and a sock bag. "I'm getting ready for flight attendant training and wanted to buy these to help me organize the many things I need to bring," wrote one reviewer. "What surprised me is that both pairs of high heels fit in the shoe bag." Save $11 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Physix Gear Compression Socks $14 $20 Save $6 If your feet swell when you fly, you're not alone — it's caused by cabin pressure, and investing in some good compression socks is an easy fix. They help increase blood circulation, especially if you're on a lengthy flight and will be sitting for hours on end. These popular compression socks have over 59,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say they're great for bigger calves too. "Best compression socks I have ever bought," one happy traveler said. "These are great quality and easy to put on but do not 'strangle' my calves. The compression is consistent after using and washing for months — they do not lose their elasticity." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Napfun Neck Pillow $15 $22 Save $7 If you've ever tried to settle in for an in-flight snooze, you know it's a challenge. Travelers say this 100% memory foam neck pillow is the closest they've gotten to sleeping on a real pillow while they're on a plane. It even comes with a drawstring carrying bag. "I've gone through several kinds of neck pillows and this is my favorite," one flight crew member wrote. "I have a bad neck (arthritis and a reversed C-spine). I had to sleep with it once in a hotel because their pillows were dreadful and found it more comfortable! As a flight attendant, I recommend!" $15 at Amazon

Amazon Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag, Medium $18 $23 Save $5 with coupon This hanging toiletry bag strikes just the right balance between roomy and compact, and it has loads of convenient features that seasoned travelers love. In addition to the six built-in pockets and multiple slots, it comes with a detachable, transparent cosmetic bag that's TSA-approved, making a trip through security speedier. Several flight crew members praise this well-designed bag for simplifying traveling with toiletries. "As a flight attendant, this bag has saved me so much time and packing," one travel pro wrote. "No need to have several different bags to pack your toiletries because this bag has so many compartments." Save $5 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Mzoo Light-Blocking Travel Eye Mask $20 $29 Save $9 with Prime If you've ever tried sleeping on an airplane, you already know that it's easier said than done. Reading lights, laptop screens and tiny bands of light coming in from the windows are all distractions to your slumber. Block out those disturbances and get some much-needed zzzs with this No. 1 bestselling light-blocking eye mask. It's soft on the skin and, while it's structured around the eyes, it gives them ample space so they feel lightly cradled in darkness. "What a difference it made!" one of over 70,000 five-star reviewers wrote. "[I] was able to sleep on the plane and have no disruptions from light." Save $9 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Walmart Joyway Weekender Bag $24 $50 Save $26 When it comes to air travel, your personal item is your BFF. It holds all your must-have essentials, ready for quick, under-seat access throughout your journey. A good one should be roomy enough for everything you need, yet compact enough to slide under the seat in front of you. This one checks both boxes and then some. With smart features like a handy wet/dry pocket, a dedicated phone compartment and a convenient trolley sleeve, it’s designed to keep you organized and stylish from takeoff to landing. "Lightweight and durable," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Easy to collapse and expand. It fit easily onto the suitcase handle and easily on the airplane. I used it for medications, valuables and overnight items." $24 at Walmart

Amazon Apple AirTag $25 $29 Save $4 There's nothing worse than getting off a plane only to learn that your luggage is lost. Pop one of these in your checked bag when you travel and you'll be able to track its location no matter what kind of detour it may have taken. Right now, this travel favorite is at the lowest it's been in months. "Our luggage did not make it to our ship," one reviewer wrote, sharing that he and his family used AirTags during a cruise vacation. "No one seemed to be able to tell us where our luggage was, but we knew. We were so thankful for these AirTags." $25 at Amazon

Walmart Anker PowerCore III Sense Portable Charger $39 $60 Save $21 You're in a brand new place — possibly one where you don't speak the language — that phone of yours better not run out of juice! A high-quality power bank can keep this nightmare at bay. This model from trusted tech brand Anker juices up the iPhone 12 up to five times on a single charge. Since it's super slim, you can just slide it in your pocket or bag and it will barely take up any space. "This is the charger I use every day instead of a wall charger," one shopper wrote. "My life is busy and this charger is fast and also portable, so it makes life easy. Whenever I travel, I take this and between me and my friends, we use it and it charges all of our phones with still juice to spare." $39 at Walmart

Amazon S-Zone Oversized Duffel Bag $37 $90 Save $53 with coupon When a suitcase feels too bulky, a weekender or overnight bag is often the perfect alternative. This canvas option, adorned with leather details, is light enough to carry comfortably on your shoulder and boasts a stylish, luxe look. For those who prioritize organization, this bag offers seven pockets, a canvas lining and smooth zippers, ensuring that all your essentials stay easily accessible. Take it from this Amazon fan: "I got this for my boyfriend who is a pilot and travels a ton," the five-star reviewer wrote. "He absolutely loves it. So much [so] that he bought his father one as well for his birthday. Great quality, great look, and great price." Save $53 with coupon $37 at Amazon

Travelhouse Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set Hardshell Lightweight Suitcase with TSA Lock Spinner Wheels 20in24in28in.(Green) $90 $350 Save $260 When we see a markdown this drastic, we take note! This three-piece luggage set comes with a carry-on, medium and large checked luggage pieces, all for just $90. The pieces are hard-sided, which means extra protection, but they're still lightweight. For peace of mind, they come with secure TSA locks. Plus, they come in eight colors — so you'll always know which case is yours on the baggage carousel. Said one shopper, "Used this luggage set the day after I got it and it DID NOT DISAPPOINT. I could pack sooooo much stuff for me and my daughter. Luggage very sturdy. ... Definitely would recommend this set to anyone." $90 at Walmart

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On $141 $170 Save $29 with coupon When it comes to luggage recommendations, flight attendants' opinions rank at the top of our list. It's no secret that Travelpro is professional fliers' favorite luggage brand, thanks to its durability and lightweight build. This 20-inch carry-on is on the smaller side, so it won't take up much space overhead, allowing you to fit your personal item beside it to give you all the legroom you need at your seat. Pro tip: If you're flying on a small commercial flight, this bag won't give you any issues with overhead storage. "As a flight attendant, this fits even in the small 200 bins if not overstuffed!" one five-star reviewer wrote. "Super worth the investment." Save $29 with coupon $141 at Amazon

Walmart Travelhouse Hardshell Luggage Set, 4-Piece $106 $500 Save $394 This bestselling four-piece luggage set gets you 16-inch and 20-inch carry-ons, plus 24-inch and 28-inch checked suitcases — and each one is just $35 apiece. There are zippered dividers inside to keep your things organized while you travel, and 360° silent spinner wheels that make gliding through the airport a breeze. Choose from eight colors. If you're looking for an affordable luggage set that will last you for years, Walmart shoppers who've put it to the test say this is the one to buy. "I've owned this luggage set for over three years and it continues to perform admirably," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Although the luggage has experienced some general deterioration, it remains in excellent collection and does not require replacement." $106 at Walmart

