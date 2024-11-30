The 25+ best Wayfair Cyber Monday deals according to an interior designer — up to 80% off

Find savings from Temper-Pedic, Henckels, Cuisinart, Sealy, Kelly Clarkson Home and more for every room in your house at the Wayfair Cyber Monday sale.

As your resident interior designer, I know a thing or two about sprucing up your home and Wayfair is one of my favorite resources for furniture and decor. I've been waiting all year for the Wayfair Cyber Monday sale. Trust me: With savings up to 80% off their already super-low prices, these Wayfair Cyber Monday deals on the heels of Black Friday are not to be missed. It's the perfect time to give your home a refresh, whether you're looking to renovate a bathroom soup to nuts or just in the market for a new coffee maker.



Need some ideas? Try this stunning velvet couch in your living room (it comes in 10 colors!) for just $293, down from $880. Don't stop there: Whip up festive fare in a new set of cookware by Farberware for $75 (that's nearly 65% off). If you're hosting guests, now's the time to snag an extra set of sheets for just $18. I even spotted a bestselling Sealy mattress that's down to $386 from $1,199.



There are so many items marked down, from bedding to buffets, that it may overwhelm the senses (and your thrifty nature). Not to worry! I've gotten you started below with my favorite Wayfair Cyber Monday deals on holiday decor, bedroom essentials, living room furniture and more. Plus, there's free shipping sitewide.





Best Wayfair Cyber Monday deals

Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa $293 $880 Save $587 See at Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress $386 $1,199 Save $813 See at Wayfair

North Valley Spruce Tree with Clear Lights, 7 Feet $130 $262 Save $132 See at Wayfair

Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, Queen $18 $42 Save $24 See at Wayfair

Henckels Dynamic Knife Block Set, 12-Piece $110 $269 Save $159 See at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday furniture deals

Wayfair Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa $293 $880 Save $587 For home offices, dens, or guest rooms, let your space serve double duty. This sofa converts easily into a twin bed, so you can comfortably host guests when needed, and still utilize your room wisely when it's just you and the family. The comfort of a sofa beats sitting on a bed in your spare rooms and this pretty green velvet number works perfectly for the season. Save nearly 70%. $293 at Wayfair

Wayfair Brayden Studio Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair $215 $599 Save $384 Tough layout? Swivel chairs may be your answer. A pair may be the perfect solution for a long room or tight space. Small in scale, they spin toward the TV, fireplace or conversation area — wherever your focus needs to be. This one comes in a bevy of colors, so you can find what fits your decor best. $215 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Helmick Six-Drawer Dresser $330 $689 Save $359 Clients of mine love this dresser for its ample drawer space as well as its sharp good looks. Mid-century style shines through the clean lines and walnut veneers on this detailed piece. It's the perfect way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage — and on sale for nearly 65% off. $330 at Wayfair

Wayfair Astor 64" Dining Table $170 $553 Save $383 This versatile table can be used anywhere you need a sturdy surface. Your kitchen dining area, your home office as a desk, or add it to the laundry room for a chic table on which to fold your laundry. The faux marble top and brass bass will give a glow up of glam, wherever you use it. Save over 50%. $170 at Wayfair

Wayfair Steelside Adriann Etagere Bookcase $102 $137 Save $35 An etagere is a perfect complement to any room. It's lighter and airier than a bookcase, but serves the same purpose, displaying books, objet d'art and other treasures without overwhelming the space. This one is available in three finishes and has glass shelves. Save 20% and try using one in your bathroom to display towels and bath products. $102 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday mattress and bedding deals

Wayfair Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, Queen $18 $42 Save $24 With a whopping 66,000+ five-star reviews, this 1,800 thread count sheet set by Wayfair Basics leads the pack when it comes to customer favorites. And it's easy to see why: microfiber sheets are ultra-soft in addition to being hypoallergenic. And they're easy to care for, too: they're wrinkle-resistant, even right out of the linen closet. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases — or four if you get it in King. $18 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Cleo Velvet Wingback Bed, Queen $160 $740 Save $580 A deal like this is going to go faster than prime Central Park real estate: the decadent bed frame, part of Kelly Clarkson's new NYC line, is 78% off in five colors, including this pretty white as well as black, navy, green and pink. Its channel-tufted velvet headboard is not just stunning — it's also soft enough to lean up against while watching TV or reading in bed. $160 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress $386 $1,199 Save $813 Nearly 6,000 Wayfair shoppers are five-star fans of this Sealy model. Want to know what all the fuss is about? You can pick up a queen size for nearly 70% off. It features Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you slumber. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points. $386 at Wayfair

Wayfair Avalyn Adjustable Bed with Wireless Remote, Queen $330 $1,299 Save $969 This adjustable bed platform — complete with a wireless remote and light framework — will change your life. Raise your head while watching TV, reading, or if you're suffering from acid reflux. Elevate your feet for circulation and back support. At over 70% off, it's an absolute steal. Ideal for use with memory foam, latex, and air mattresses. $330 at Wayfair

Wayfair Odette Jacquard 8 Piece Comforter Set, Queen $90 $230 Save $140 Need to freshen up that guest room for company? Or perhaps you need a change in your own room for the upcoming winter season. The classic, icy tones of silver and navy will spruce up any bed for the holidays and you don't have to think of a thing— this set has everything included: Euro shams, standard shams, comforter and throw pillows. It's pretty in an instant. $90 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday kitchen & appliance deals

Wayfair Henckels Dynamic Knife Block Set, 12-Piece $110 $269 Save $159 I'll get right to the 'point' — this is a ridiculously good price for a Henckels knife set of this caliber. Buy one for yourself and one as a gift! The 21-piece block set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 4-inch paring knife and six 4.5-inch steak knives. Save nearly 60%. $110 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven $130 $235 Save $105 A healthier way to cook is essential, which is why air fryers are so popular. This appliance from Cuisinart does multi-duty so you can toast, roast, dehydrate, proof, braise and fry all in one countertop appliance. At 45% off, now's the time to try this miraculous convection oven and save counter space to boot. $130 at Wayfair

Wayfair Farberware High Performance Nonstick Cookware Set, 17-Piece $75 $200 Save $125 Dishwasher and oven safe, this full set makes a great gift for starter kitchens, or buy it to update and supplement your own cookware. Nonstick makes for easy clean up and glass lids allow to view whatever you're whipping up without losing heat. And who can resist this pretty shade of aqua blue? $75 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cuisinart 14-Cup PerfecTemp Programmable Coffeemaker $79 $185 Save $106 This 14-cup pot will keep your coffee warm with its thermal carafe and warming plate. Programmable, you can ensure your coffee is ready when you are and serve a houseful of guests. Available in stainless or this sharp black. $79 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday rug deals

Wayfair Langley Street Hibner Oriental Saffron/Navy/Pink Area Rug, 7'10" x 10' $116 $265 Save $149 Make your room pop with bright hues of navy, pink and a soupçon of saffron. This traditional oriental-style rug adds a bold pattern to liven up your living room, dining room or bedroom. The low pile makes it easy for the Roomba above to clean and it fits well beneath swinging doors. The polyweave is durable enough to withstand high-traffic areas, as well as kids and pets. Plus, it's 45% off for Black Friday — you can't beat that! $116 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday holiday deals