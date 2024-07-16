We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The 30 best Prime Day beauty deals we love will save you up to 50% off
Save on skin care, hair care and sunscreen from Olaplex, Supergoop, Laneige, L'oreal, Sun Bum, CosRx for Amazon Prime Day 2024 — some as low as $5!
Prime Day beauty sales are here which means it's prime time to stock up all the best skin and hair products, items you know, love, trust and (most importantly) the stuff you already use year 'round. This year, Amazon Prime Day deals are especially good for name-brand beauty staples, with loads of top-notch savings on some of my favorites from Laneige, Supergoop, Neutrogena, Revlon, CeraVe and so many more.
CeraVe Retinol Serum$10$22Save $12
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream$19$30Save $11
CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence$10$25Save $15
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask$19$24Save $5 with Prime
Cetaphil Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser$13$16Save $3
Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40$30$38Save $8
Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash$5$10Save $5
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment$23$30Save $7
Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser$15$18Save $3
Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Hand & Body Lotion$9$12Save $3
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool$14$16Save $2
Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover$8$13Save $5
Weleda Skin Food Original Body Cream$14$19Save $5
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm$14$18Save $4
Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil$19$25Save $6
Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Hair Thickening Spray$7$10Save $3
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water$15$24Save $9
L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Serum$34$44Save $10
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up$9$13Save $4
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush$33$70Save $37
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum$57$65Save $8
Tatcha The Serum Eye Brightener Stick$34$49Save $15 with coupon
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray$12$18Save $6
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 45$13$23Save $10
CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30 for Face and Body$14$18Save $4
Verb Bonding Shampoo$19$20Save $1
You don't have to be a product fanatic to love these sales: Whether you're in the market for a luxurious-feeling body wash (who isn't?), a reliably excellent sunscreen or a fan-favorite facial serum now's the moment to start filling your cart.
As a longtime beauty editor, right now, I'm scooping up products I've relied on for decades, many I've reviewed — like this Sun Bum sunscreen — or included in best lists, like CeraVe's resurfacing treatment from our roundup of best retinol serums. But there are also solid skin care staples, like Lubriderm's always reliable lotion and CosRx's snail mucin, which I recommend to everyone I know.
The sales below represent the best Prime Day deals from the most trusted brands in skin care, sunscreen and hair care. Happy shopping!
The bottom line about skin care: If you have an aging face and want to appear like you have a, well, less-aging face, you need retinol. And if you're new to the retinol game or have dry skin, CeraVe's formula is an excellent place to start. It contains just a .3% concentration, which means it will be gentler and less drying than higher-potency products. It's also filled with skin-calming agents like niacinamide and moisturizing hyaluronic acid.
Best of all, it's now at one of the lowest prices our price trackers have seen (a full 52% off), so it's inexpensive enough to try without the guilt of a major skin-care investment.
If you're looking for a low-cost retinol eye cream to help with crow's feet and dark circles, this is for you. The wrinkle-smoothing lotion also reduces puffiness while being gentle enough for sensitive skin.
Last, it's among the most highly-rated eye creams, with more than 19,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It's dermatologist recommended too. Right now it's more than 30% off — an ideal time to give this effective cream a try.
When it comes to serums, not many come close to this beloved snail mucin from CosRx — it's won multiple awards, has almost 70,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has also impressed most every beauty editor I know. After using it the first time, my face was noticeably dewier and softer (here is my full review). Other users have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin.
If you're new to K-beauty and are looking for a product that defines the entire genre, this is it. Furthermore, this is the lowest price this product has been listed at since 2017. If you're snail mucin-curious, now's the time to escar-go and get it.
The Laneige lip mask has tens of millions of TikTok mentions (and counting!), and has been recommended zealously by more celebrities than I can honestly count (among them: Kelly Ripa, Brooke Shields, Kate Moss, Keke Palmer and Kate Hudson). People are obsessed with this product, they say it works better than Aquaphor for dry lips, they say it's changed their whole chapped-mouth-in-winter lives, they wax poetic about the texture, the taste and most importantly, the results. It's a great product to add to your beauty arsenal and — even better — it's currently on sale.
This Cetaphil face wash is my go-to when my skin needs TLC, like if I used something too harsh. It’s made with niacinamide, glycerin and panthenol, which all keep moisture locked into the skin while having their own additional benefits. Though, like other face washes, I have noticed that I still have some eyeliner leftover, so I usually have to use micellar water or makeup remover separately! (If you haven’t been able to tell by now, my liquid eyeliner is pretty much bulletproof.) One of the greatest things about this face wash is you get a lot of product for your money, which makes it an amazing deal.
This multitasking cream works as a skin primer, a high-quality sunscreen and a tinted moisturizer, and, with a boost from hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and niacinamide, it leaves behind a pretty pearly glow.
Best of all, the slight tint makes it summer complexion smoother — right now for makeup, I'm using just this, mascara and a lip tint and I'm ready to go.
This #1 best-selling, #1 dermatologist-recommended body soap has more than 100,000 5-star Amazon reviews, with fans proclaiming it's "the best body wash I've tried to date."
It's specially formulated to be gentle on sensitive skin. "It makes a difference!," one ecstatic customer raved. "After the second time I showered with this body wash, I noticed a nice softness to my skin that I had not had before. It has a light pleasant, scent, and a little goes a long way. I highly recommend!"
It's pricey, yes, but this hero product from the Olaplex line is hair-transforming. It started as a salon-only treatment, but during the pandemic was made available to its devoted fans (including Margot Robbie) for at-home use. Kim Kardashian loves the hair-softening, hair-strengthening effects of this formula so much, she once used "Olaplexing" as verb. Right now, it's the selling for the best price I've seen since Black Friday.
Featured on our best face wash of 2024 list, this Cerave foaming cleanser is adored by many for its ability to remove excess oil and sebum while still being gentle. While the foaming formula is ideal for oily skin, it does so without being overly aggressive. Harsh cleansers can sometimes backfire, causing your skin to over-produce sebum as a reaction to stripping ingredients. This can result in clogged pores, blackheads and acne.
This formula deeply cleanses and purifies the skin, while also incorporating ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to protect the skin's barrier and calm the skin, all while delivering powerful hydration and anti-aging benefits. You can’t go wrong with this affordable, fragrance-free cleanser.
Sure, Lubriderm may not be as sexy as trendy, boutique skin care brands, but there are truly few products that work as well and as reliably for dry, itchy skin than this Advanced Therapy Lotion.
Bonus points: It's fragrance free, made for even the most sensitive skin and packed with nourishing ingredients like vitamins E and B5.
Right now it's at the lowest price our price trackers have seen since 2020 — making it a "stock up" kind of deal.
We all know that the first rule of having a lady beard is never talking about having a lady beard but here we are: After a certain age, the hair on many women's face becomes — shall we say? — more robust and fuzzy in a way that tweezers are simply no match.
Enter dermaplaning, a tiny, razor-like tool that removes peach fuzz (and wire-y gray fuzz) in a flash while also promoting skin cell turnover and helping reduce the appearance of fine lines. More than 140,000 reviewers rate them 5-stars and claim they're gentle enough for even sensitive skin.
I have both super sensitive skin and also occasionally wear contact lenses which means, historically, finding a non-irritating, actually effective eye makeup remover has been something of a Herculean feat. But Neutrogena's 100% oil-free liquid cleanser is the exception to my woes: a completely non-greasy formula that gently sloths off even the heaviest makeup (seriously, I've used it successfully on Halloween face paint) while cooling and soothing your skin.
Developed and tested by both dermatologists and ophthalmologists, it's made with aloe and cucumber extracts to melt makeup away without the need to rub or tug at delicate under eye skin. But you don't have to take my word for it: this stellar product currently has more than 15,000 5-star reviews.
I've interviewed approximately 7 million beauty experts in my life. The most honest usually say something along the lines of "You don't need expensive products; high-quality drugstore creams will do." Case in point: A few years ago, legendary beauty guru Jean Godfrey-June told me she uses this rich, all-natural, chamomile and calendula body cream on her face in the winter, that it's the best product she's found for protecting and treating chapped skin. It's also a gentle, non-irritating formula for dry hands, rough heels, scaly elbows or anywhere you might need a hydrating boost. I myself keep a tube by the kitchen sink to use after dishwashing duties. It's the best kind of gift in that it smells good and feels rich.
This ultra-nourishing salve is a favorite of professional makeup artists who often need to remove serious face paint without damaging their (often high-profile) clients' skin. It's filled to the brim with soothing ingredients like chamomile and lavender, and as the (many!) TikTok videos attest, it really works for both cleaning and plumping.
I have yet to find a person who does not love the smell of this silky, non-greasy, hydrating "dry" oil. The universally beloved French pharmacy staple is amazing for adding hydration to one's face, body and even hair. I revisited it in 2023 for the first time in years and found it to be as enchanting as ever.
This lightweight, scalp-health-boosting spray was developed with the help of dermatologists to bring volume, bounce and lift to even the thinnest hair.
It's formulated with vitamins B and E, plus nourishing peptides to texturize hair at the roots without making it crunchy or dry like many treatments of its kind. The result is soft, silky, fuller hair — for under $10.
"I was looking for a product with root lift that didn't make my scalp itchy or sticky feeling," said a fan. "This is a very good product. Smells nice. It also doesn't make my hair greasy, so I can go a couple of days without washing. I don't need extra product each day either."
I love Garnier Micellar water generally, but I especailly love this iteration, which is perfect for summer. The no-rinse face cleanser works like a magnet to lift dirt and grime off your face while still conditioning and being extra gentle.
This version also removes waterproof makeup — like no-smear mascara, a warm-weather staple — without dragging or damaging your delicate undereye skin. Stock up now while you can with this truly good deal on two ample 13.5 oz bottles.
When 86-year-old beauty Jane Fonda recommends a product, I pay attention: The actress recently revealed she uses this serum every night on a clean face: "It has a lot of antioxidants and good things to hydrate the skin."
The rich formula is paraben- and mineral oil-free, dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types. Plus, right now, it's a full 20% off.
To all my secretly gray-haired ladies living the hair-dye life: You need this root cover up spray. You need it because gray hair somehow grows like kudzu and and, even though you feel like you just left the salon yesterday, you still occasionally wake up to crown of ash.
I love this root spray for about a million reasons, including these: It has an incredible shade range, which guarantees a near-perfect match, (a challenge with honey blond hair like mine!) it provides instant full gray-roots coverage, it doesn't run or transfer and — bonus — it texturizes roots and give hair a voluminous lift. Best of all, it's affordable — right now, under $10.
And if you don't want to listen to my recommendation, just know that Eva Longoria also gives this product a ton of love — so you have praise from a blonde and a brunette!
For a beauty editor, I'm ashamed to admit I'm not particularly skilled at grooming and this is especially true when it comes to "doing" my hair. But this bestselling all-in-one hair dryer, styler, de-frizzer and volumizer has changed my life, making days when I want my coiff to appear polished about 1,000 times less stressful.
It's super easy to use and the results are instant: It looks like you had professional, smoothing and volumizing a blowout within minutes. The device is so popular it's garnered nearly 400,000 5-star Amazon reviews! Scoop it up now while it's nearly half off.
There's a reason I named this Peter Thomas Roth formula the best retinol serum of the year: At 1.5% retinal concentration, it's just potent enough to really work on reducing wrinkles and fine lines, while not so strong that your face will start molting within the first week of use. Plus, it contains 8-hour slow-release microencapsulated retinol, which tends to be less irritating, and is packed with brighteners like vitamin C and soothing emollients such as vitamin E and squalane to keep your face hydrated and reduce redness.
The texture here is particularly standout: It's silky and smooth, as opposed to tacky and viscous. When I used this product last year for three months, I saw an almost immediate skin-tightening effect. Over the weeks there was more clarity in my skin tone and the lines in my forehead appeared less deep.
It's difficult to choose a retinol serum that will work "best" for all skin types, but with its high-quality ingredients and thoughtful formulation, this one comes closest to being a one-size-fits-most skin-care star — and right now, it's at the lowest price I've seen in 2024.
This Jennifer Aniston-favorite serum stick is the ideal delivery system for softening fine lines, prepping skin for makeup and targeting dry patches. It's made of 80 percent squalane — a known skin fortifier — and is also fragrance-free, cruelty-free plus dermatologist-tested. When we've tried this ultra-silky balm it's left behind a dewy finish to wherever it's been applied and it's beyond-amazing for smoothing the undereye area before applying concealer, to avoid makeup settling into fine lines.
This #1 Amazon sunscreen bestseller is the first Sun Bum product I ever tried, and it immediately made me a convert (here is my full review). The high-protection SPF 50 body spray kept me burn-free during a weeklong vacation in 100º weather in Palm Springs.
Dermatologist approved, it offers UVA/UVB protection while remaining water-resistant (for 80 minutes) and a solid choice for most skin types.
Porcelain-skinned Nicole Kidman uses this lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen religiously, explaining, "it goes beautifully under makeup." The dry-touch formula has a chic matte finish but no white cast, so you never look ghost-like.
This Broad Spectrum SPF 45 twin-pack is perfect for traveling — at 3 ounces, the size is ample enough to last through a trip, but also TSA compliant.
CeraVe's a top drugstore brand for a reason: its dermatologist and opthalmologist-tested products are noncomedogenic, fragrance-free and work for almost any skin type while remaining affordable too.
I love this versatile sunscreen, in particular, for how fast it absorbs and how non-greasy it feels. It's a rare combination of a zinc-mineral and chemical formula, the best of both sunscreen worlds (check out our list of tested and reviewed best mineral sunscreens for more info and recs). It's also recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation.
When I was working on our best shampoos and conditioners story earlier this year, most every stylist I spoke with mentioned Verb, comparing — and even preferring — this bonding shampoo to Olaplex.
Verb's formula is armed with a similar amino complex to help bond brittle strands and strengthen damaged hair. Best of all, it's a fraction of the cost of Olaplex — and even more of a steal right now.
