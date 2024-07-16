The 30 best Prime Day beauty deals we love will save you up to 50% off

Save on skin care, hair care and sunscreen from Olaplex, Supergoop, Laneige, L'oreal, Sun Bum, CosRx for Amazon Prime Day 2024 — some as low as $5!

Prime Day beauty sales are here which means it's prime time to stock up all the best skin and hair products, items you know, love, trust and (most importantly) the stuff you already use year 'round. This year, Amazon Prime Day deals are especially good for name-brand beauty staples, with loads of top-notch savings on some of my favorites from Laneige, Supergoop, Neutrogena, Revlon, CeraVe and so many more.

You don't have to be a product fanatic to love these sales: Whether you're in the market for a luxurious-feeling body wash (who isn't?), a reliably excellent sunscreen or a fan-favorite facial serum now's the moment to start filling your cart.

As a longtime beauty editor, right now, I'm scooping up products I've relied on for decades, many I've reviewed — like this Sun Bum sunscreen — or included in best lists, like CeraVe's resurfacing treatment from our roundup of best retinol serums. But there are also solid skin care staples, like Lubriderm's always reliable lotion and CosRx's snail mucin, which I recommend to everyone I know.

The sales below represent the best Prime Day deals from the most trusted brands in skin care, sunscreen and hair care. Happy shopping!

Amazon CeraVe Retinol Serum $10 $22 Save $12 The bottom line about skin care: If you have an aging face and want to appear like you have a, well, less-aging face, you need retinol. And if you're new to the retinol game or have dry skin, CeraVe's formula is an excellent place to start. It contains just a .3% concentration, which means it will be gentler and less drying than higher-potency products. It's also filled with skin-calming agents like niacinamide and moisturizing hyaluronic acid. Best of all, it's now at one of the lowest prices our price trackers have seen (a full 52% off), so it's inexpensive enough to try without the guilt of a major skin-care investment. $10 at Amazon

Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream $19 $30 Save $11 If you're looking for a low-cost retinol eye cream to help with crow's feet and dark circles, this is for you. The wrinkle-smoothing lotion also reduces puffiness while being gentle enough for sensitive skin. Last, it's among the most highly-rated eye creams, with more than 19,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It's dermatologist recommended too. Right now it's more than 30% off — an ideal time to give this effective cream a try. $19 at Amazon

CosRx CosRx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence $10 $25 Save $15 When it comes to serums, not many come close to this beloved snail mucin from CosRx — it's won multiple awards, has almost 70,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has also impressed most every beauty editor I know. After using it the first time, my face was noticeably dewier and softer (here is my full review). Other users have boasted about its ability to soothe, hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin. If you're new to K-beauty and are looking for a product that defines the entire genre, this is it. Furthermore, this is the lowest price this product has been listed at since 2017. If you're snail mucin-curious, now's the time to escar-go and get it. $10 at Amazon

Cetaphil Cetaphil Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser $13 $16 Save $3 This Cetaphil face wash is my go-to when my skin needs TLC, like if I used something too harsh. It’s made with niacinamide, glycerin and panthenol, which all keep moisture locked into the skin while having their own additional benefits. Though, like other face washes, I have noticed that I still have some eyeliner leftover, so I usually have to use micellar water or makeup remover separately! (If you haven’t been able to tell by now, my liquid eyeliner is pretty much bulletproof.) One of the greatest things about this face wash is you get a lot of product for your money, which makes it an amazing deal. $13 at Amazon

Supergoop Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 $30 $38 Save $8 This multitasking cream works as a skin primer, a high-quality sunscreen and a tinted moisturizer, and, with a boost from hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and niacinamide, it leaves behind a pretty pearly glow. Best of all, the slight tint makes it summer complexion smoother — right now for makeup, I'm using just this, mascara and a lip tint and I'm ready to go. $30 at Amazon

Schick Hydro Silk Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool $14 $16 Save $2 We all know that the first rule of having a lady beard is never talking about having a lady beard but here we are: After a certain age, the hair on many women's face becomes — shall we say? — more robust and fuzzy in a way that tweezers are simply no match. Enter dermaplaning, a tiny, razor-like tool that removes peach fuzz (and wire-y gray fuzz) in a flash while also promoting skin cell turnover and helping reduce the appearance of fine lines. More than 140,000 reviewers rate them 5-stars and claim they're gentle enough for even sensitive skin. $14 at Amazon

Neutrogena Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover $8 $13 Save $5 I have both super sensitive skin and also occasionally wear contact lenses which means, historically, finding a non-irritating, actually effective eye makeup remover has been something of a Herculean feat. But Neutrogena's 100% oil-free liquid cleanser is the exception to my woes: a completely non-greasy formula that gently sloths off even the heaviest makeup (seriously, I've used it successfully on Halloween face paint) while cooling and soothing your skin. Developed and tested by both dermatologists and ophthalmologists, it's made with aloe and cucumber extracts to melt makeup away without the need to rub or tug at delicate under eye skin. But you don't have to take my word for it: this stellar product currently has more than 15,000 5-star reviews. $8 at Amazon

Weleda Weleda Skin Food Original Body Cream $14 $19 Save $5 I've interviewed approximately 7 million beauty experts in my life. The most honest usually say something along the lines of "You don't need expensive products; high-quality drugstore creams will do." Case in point: A few years ago, legendary beauty guru Jean Godfrey-June told me she uses this rich, all-natural, chamomile and calendula body cream on her face in the winter, that it's the best product she's found for protecting and treating chapped skin. It's also a gentle, non-irritating formula for dry hands, rough heels, scaly elbows or anywhere you might need a hydrating boost. I myself keep a tube by the kitchen sink to use after dishwashing duties. It's the best kind of gift in that it smells good and feels rich. $14 at Amazon

Nuxe Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil $19 $25 Save $6 I have yet to find a person who does not love the smell of this silky, non-greasy, hydrating "dry" oil. The universally beloved French pharmacy staple is amazing for adding hydration to one's face, body and even hair. I revisited it in 2023 for the first time in years and found it to be as enchanting as ever. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Hair Thickening Spray $7 $10 Save $3 This lightweight, scalp-health-boosting spray was developed with the help of dermatologists to bring volume, bounce and lift to even the thinnest hair. It's formulated with vitamins B and E, plus nourishing peptides to texturize hair at the roots without making it crunchy or dry like many treatments of its kind. The result is soft, silky, fuller hair — for under $10. "I was looking for a product with root lift that didn't make my scalp itchy or sticky feeling," said a fan. "This is a very good product. Smells nice. It also doesn't make my hair greasy, so I can go a couple of days without washing. I don't need extra product each day either." $7 at Amazon

Garnier Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water $15 $24 Save $9 I love Garnier Micellar water generally, but I especailly love this iteration, which is perfect for summer. The no-rinse face cleanser works like a magnet to lift dirt and grime off your face while still conditioning and being extra gentle. This version also removes waterproof makeup — like no-smear mascara, a warm-weather staple — without dragging or damaging your delicate undereye skin. Stock up now while you can with this truly good deal on two ample 13.5 oz bottles. $15 at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Serum $34 $44 Save $10 When 86-year-old beauty Jane Fonda recommends a product, I pay attention: The actress recently revealed she uses this serum every night on a clean face: "It has a lot of antioxidants and good things to hydrate the skin." The rich formula is paraben- and mineral oil-free, dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types. Plus, right now, it's a full 20% off. $34 at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up $9 $13 Save $4 To all my secretly gray-haired ladies living the hair-dye life: You need this root cover up spray. You need it because gray hair somehow grows like kudzu and and, even though you feel like you just left the salon yesterday, you still occasionally wake up to crown of ash. I love this root spray for about a million reasons, including these: It has an incredible shade range, which guarantees a near-perfect match, (a challenge with honey blond hair like mine!) it provides instant full gray-roots coverage, it doesn't run or transfer and — bonus — it texturizes roots and give hair a voluminous lift. Best of all, it's affordable — right now, under $10. And if you don't want to listen to my recommendation, just know that Eva Longoria also gives this product a ton of love — so you have praise from a blonde and a brunette! $9 at Amazon

Revlon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $33 $70 Save $37 For a beauty editor, I'm ashamed to admit I'm not particularly skilled at grooming and this is especially true when it comes to "doing" my hair. But this bestselling all-in-one hair dryer, styler, de-frizzer and volumizer has changed my life, making days when I want my coiff to appear polished about 1,000 times less stressful. It's super easy to use and the results are instant: It looks like you had professional, smoothing and volumizing a blowout within minutes. The device is so popular it's garnered nearly 400,000 5-star Amazon reviews! Scoop it up now while it's nearly half off. $33 at Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum $57 $65 Save $8 There's a reason I named this Peter Thomas Roth formula the best retinol serum of the year: At 1.5% retinal concentration, it's just potent enough to really work on reducing wrinkles and fine lines, while not so strong that your face will start molting within the first week of use. Plus, it contains 8-hour slow-release microencapsulated retinol, which tends to be less irritating, and is packed with brighteners like vitamin C and soothing emollients such as vitamin E and squalane to keep your face hydrated and reduce redness. The texture here is particularly standout: It's silky and smooth, as opposed to tacky and viscous. When I used this product last year for three months, I saw an almost immediate skin-tightening effect. Over the weeks there was more clarity in my skin tone and the lines in my forehead appeared less deep. It's difficult to choose a retinol serum that will work "best" for all skin types, but with its high-quality ingredients and thoughtful formulation, this one comes closest to being a one-size-fits-most skin-care star — and right now, it's at the lowest price I've seen in 2024. $57 at Amazon

TATCHA Tatcha The Serum Eye Brightener Stick $34 $49 Save $15 with coupon This Jennifer Aniston-favorite serum stick is the ideal delivery system for softening fine lines, prepping skin for makeup and targeting dry patches. It's made of 80 percent squalane — a known skin fortifier — and is also fragrance-free, cruelty-free plus dermatologist-tested. When we've tried this ultra-silky balm it's left behind a dewy finish to wherever it's been applied and it's beyond-amazing for smoothing the undereye area before applying concealer, to avoid makeup settling into fine lines. Save $15 with coupon $34 at Amazon

Verb Verb Bonding Shampoo $19 $20 Save $1 When I was working on our best shampoos and conditioners story earlier this year, most every stylist I spoke with mentioned Verb, comparing — and even preferring — this bonding shampoo to Olaplex. Verb's formula is armed with a similar amino complex to help bond brittle strands and strengthen damaged hair. Best of all, it's a fraction of the cost of Olaplex — and even more of a steal right now. $19 at Amazon

