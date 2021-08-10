'Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston wore these $124 sneakers twice during Monday night's finale — Here's why shoppers love them

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

"The Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston was once again spotted wearing these $124 Superga sneakers (Photos via Getty Images & Revolve)

Katie Thurston's Superga sneakers strike again! The newly-engaged "The Bachelorette" star wore her go-to pair of $124 sneakers on Monday night's romance-filled finale.

Styling her white leather sneakers with an almost-sold-out pair of $55 overalls from Old Navy (only three sizes are left! Shop them here before they're gone), the 30-year-old reality TV star was photographed grinning ear-to-ear with her new fiancé, Blake Moynes.

"The Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston wearing her Superga 2843 sneakers with fiancé Blake Moynes (Photo via Star Style)

This isn't the first time Thurston has been spotted wearing the Superga 2843 sneakers. In another casual finale episode outfit, the former bank marketing manager paired her celebrity-loved sneakers with a sleeveless IRO top and skinny jeans.

Superga 2843 COMFLEAU Sneaker (Photo via Revolve)

Thurston isn't the only celeb with a soft spot for Superga. The Italian shoe brand counts Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Grande as fans of its affordable yet stylish sneakers.

'The perfect sleek white sneaker'



Thurston's Superga 2843 sneakers, which retail for $124 CAD/$99 USD, have been called the "perfect sleek white sneaker" by Revolve shoppers.

"[They're] super cute," writes one reviewer. "They feel comfy and have more support than the classic Cotu."

The "Bachelorette"-approved Superga shoes are available in sizes 6 to 9.5, and shoppers note they run true-to-size.

Superga 2843 COMFLEAU Sneaker (Photo via Revolve)

