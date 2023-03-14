The Bay's spring flash sale is ending soon: 12 best deals to shop, starting at $4

The Bay is having a huge flash sale on women's spring styles.

While it may not feel like it, spring is just around the corner, and The Bay is having a huge flash sale to help you gear up for the season. Until March 15 at 11:59 p.m. EST (8:59 p.m. PST), shoppers can save up to 60 per cent on women's styles.

You can shop markdowns on thousands of items, including everything from casual jeans and T-shirts to date night-worthy dresses and spring accessories. You can also save even more when you spend at least $175 — just use the code SPRING at checkout.

If you're ready to indulge in some retail therapy, I've rounded up 12 of my top sale picks from Hudson's Bay that I'm eyeing for the season. Just be sure to act quickly, since the clock is ticking on these limited-time deals.

Maple Leaf by Hudson's Bay Varsity Logo Trouser Socks. Image via The Bay.

These collegiate-inspired socks have a throwback feel that adds the perfect finishing touch to any casual outfit. Plus, at just $4, you can stock up on several pairs.

$4 $10 at The Bay

Only Lana-Berry Oversized Blazer. Image via The Bay.

Nothing says spring like a pop of pink, and this single-button blazer is perfect for the season. If you'd rather a different colour, it also comes in several other shades, including black, tan, green and more.

$57 $95 at The Bay

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans. Image via The Bay.

Now that temperatures are rising, so can hemlines. This pair of cropped jeans has a flattering straight leg silhouette and a booty-lifting fit.

$70 $100 at The Bay

Raid Adelle Crossband Slide Sandal Flats. Image via The Bay.

Slip into a fresh pair of slides this season, like these faux leather sandals that are available in black or tan.

$36 $60 at The Bay

Emily and Jane Midnight Blooms 2-Piece T-Shirt & Joggers Pyjama Set. Image via The Bay.

You can never have too many sets of PJs, and this set includes a floral printed top and matching joggers to relax in.

$38 $59 at The Bay

DKNY Quilted Down Bomber Coat. Image via The Bay.

Stay warm and dry in spite of wet spring weather with this quilted bomber coat. It also has a longer length to cover your hips and bum from the rain.

$172 $229 at The Bay

Kate Spade New York Katy Croc Embossed Medium Shoulder Bag. Image via The Bay.

This candy-coloured Kate Spade bag would make the perfect addition to any spring wardrobe. At 40 per cent off, it's also a great deal that you won't want to miss.

$287 $478 at The Bay

Ever New Leslie Floral Bustier Slip Midi Dress. Image via The Bay.

For upcoming special events (think baby showers, weddings or birthdays), this floral midi dress is an easy choice. It has a sweetheart neckline and adjustable shoulder straps to tailor your perfect fit.

$84 $120 at The Bay

Cougar Madrid Rain Combat Boots. Image via The Bay.

These waterproof rain boots are inspired by the classic combat boot style, with laces and a chunky lug sole.

$63 $90 at The Bay

Mango Oversized Stripe Sweater. Image via Mango.

I'm a firm believer that every closet needs at least one striped sweater, and this oversized V-neck from Mango is sure to get plenty of wear.

$52 $70 at The Bay

Design Lab PU Straight-Leg Crop Pants. Image via The Bay.

Ringing in at $32, these cropped faux leather pants are an affordable dupe for other similar styles at a fraction of the price.

$32 $64 at The Bay

Madewell Canvas Medium Transport Tote. Image via The Bay.

The classic canvas tot gets a polished upgrade with this everyday Madewell bag. It has leather trim and an adjustable crossbody strap for added versatility.

$74 $99 at The Bay

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.