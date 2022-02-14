The Bay is having a huge sale on women's styles — here's what I'm adding to my cart
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As someone who shops online for a living, it's always worth sharing the news when I come across a note-worthy sale.
Right now that deal is The Bay's epic sale on women's clothing, where you can shop markdowns on thousands of items from casual jeans and T-shirts to date night-worthy dresses.
Since winter will soon be winding down, I plan on using this sale as a chance to get a head start on updating my spring wardrobe.
If you're ready to indulge in some retail therapy, I've rounded up 12 of my top sale picks from Hudson's Bay that I'm eyeing for the season.
Only Maci Checked Snap-Button Shacket
Finished in pale pastel colours, this shirt jacket is the perfect finishing topper for both winter and spring looks.
Bardot Poppy Satin Squareneck Tie-Back Dress
Embrace your inner Cinderalla in this romantic midi dress that features a square neckline and subtly puffed sleeves.
Only Alaia Organic Cotton-Blend Pointelle-Knit Cardigan
Crochet everything is trending for Spring 2022, and this knit cardigan looks like it was handmade with love — minus all the hours needed to learn how to crochet.
Levi's 724 High-Rise Slate Fixer Straight-Fit Jeans
Put aside your skinny jeans in favour of something slightly wider, like this distressed straight-leg jean in the perfect shade of light blue.
Vero Moda Plus Glory Rib-Knit Puff-Sleeve Blouse
For an elevated take on a plain T-shirt, reach for this ribbed puff sleeve blouse for a slightly more polished feel.
Adidas Sports Essentials Fitted Loungewear 3-Stripes Leggings
Whether you choose to wear these sporty leggings during a workout or while taking things easy is up to you, but you're sure to look good doing either one.
Calvin Klein Performance Half-Zip Faux Shearling Hoodie
It doesn't get much more cozy than a faux shearling hoodie, and this creamy white version is up for all of your adventures.
Vero Moda Eva Checkered Paperbag Skirt
If you're heading back to the office or are just looking for a smart option that's still easy to wear, this checkered skirt is a top choice.
Design Lab Deep V Cardigan
The plunging V-neckline of this ribbed cardigan is one way to shake thing up style-wise, while still being a versatile layering piece.
Mango Flowy Printed Dress
This breezy dress has a '70s-inspired print that's ideal for any casual event.
Champion Fleece Boyfriend Sweatpants
Designed with an oversized boyfriend fit, these sweatpants have a dip-dye finish and a drawstring at the waist for a customized fit.
Good American Oversized PU Utility Shirt
Ultra soft faux leather gives this button-up shirt an edgy appeal that's perfect for pairing with jeans or over a bodycon dress.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.