The Bay is having a huge sale on women's styles — here's what I'm adding to my cart

These are the sale finds I'm eyeing from The Bay.

As someone who shops online for a living, it's always worth sharing the news when I come across a note-worthy sale.

Right now that deal is The Bay's epic sale on women's clothing, where you can shop markdowns on thousands of items from casual jeans and T-shirts to date night-worthy dresses.

Since winter will soon be winding down, I plan on using this sale as a chance to get a head start on updating my spring wardrobe.

If you're ready to indulge in some retail therapy, I've rounded up 12 of my top sale picks from Hudson's Bay that I'm eyeing for the season.

Only Maci Checked Snap-Button Shacket. Image via The Bay.

Finished in pale pastel colours, this shirt jacket is the perfect finishing topper for both winter and spring looks.

$67 $89 at The Bay

Bardot Poppy Satin Squareneck Tie-Back Dress. Image via The Bay.

Embrace your inner Cinderalla in this romantic midi dress that features a square neckline and subtly puffed sleeves.

$142 $189 at The Bay

Only Alaia Organic Cotton-Blend Pointelle-Knit Cardigan. Image via The Bay.

Crochet everything is trending for Spring 2022, and this knit cardigan looks like it was handmade with love — minus all the hours needed to learn how to crochet.

$64 $85 at The Bay

Levi's 724 High-Rise Slate Fixer Straight-Fit Jeans. Image via The Bay.

Put aside your skinny jeans in favour of something slightly wider, like this distressed straight-leg jean in the perfect shade of light blue.

$70 $90 at The Bay

Vero Moda Plus Glory Rib-Knit Puff-Sleeve Blouse. Image via The Bay.

For an elevated take on a plain T-shirt, reach for this ribbed puff sleeve blouse for a slightly more polished feel.

$44 $59 at The Bay

Sports Essentials Fitted Loungewear 3-Stripes Leggings. Image via The Bay.

Whether you choose to wear these sporty leggings during a workout or while taking things easy is up to you, but you're sure to look good doing either one.

$38 $50 at The Bay

Calvin Klein Performance Half-Zip Faux Shearling Hoodie. Image via The Bay.

It doesn't get much more cozy than a faux shearling hoodie, and this creamy white version is up for all of your adventures.

$60 $80 at The Bay

Vero Moda Eva Checkered Paperbag Skirt. Image via The Bay.

If you're heading back to the office or are just looking for a smart option that's still easy to wear, this checkered skirt is a top choice.

$41 $55 at The Bay

Design Lab Deep V Cardigan. Image via The Bay.

The plunging V-neckline of this ribbed cardigan is one way to shake thing up style-wise, while still being a versatile layering piece.

$56 $74 at The Bay

Mango Flowy Printed Dress. Image via The Bay.

This breezy dress has a '70s-inspired print that's ideal for any casual event.

$19 $60 at The Bay

Champion Fleece Boyfriend Sweatpants. Image via The Bay.

Designed with an oversized boyfriend fit, these sweatpants have a dip-dye finish and a drawstring at the waist for a customized fit.

$38 $50 at The Bay

Good American Oversized PU Utility Shirt. Image via The Bay.

Ultra soft faux leather gives this button-up shirt an edgy appeal that's perfect for pairing with jeans or over a bodycon dress.

$173 $231 at The Bay

